ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Here are 10 actors who can play Professor X in the MCU

Professor Charles Xavier remains one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel franchise. The leader of the mutant team, the X-Men, and the headmaster of his school for mutants has been loved by comic book fans for decades. Over the years, Professor X has been portrayed by the incomparable...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn reveals the video game movie he almost made instead of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

It’s hard to imagine the MCU without Guardians of the Galaxy, as that 2014 sci-fi adventure helped establish that the franchise could take literally take any C-list (or below) character from the comics and turn them into a fan-favorite. What’s more, the irreverent tone James Gunn brought to the property had a massive impact on the universe overall, arguably inspiring later movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan King
Person
Starhawk
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
James Gunn
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Leslie Grace
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie

When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Andor’ star reveals the fantastic advice they got from their mother

Later this month, Andor arrives on Disney Plus. The show brings back Diego Luna, looks at early days of revolt against the Empire in Star Wars, features star of the iconic Morbius film Adria Arjona, and, Arjona says her mom helped her audition. The 30-year-old reveals the fact in a...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Crown’ season 5 full cast and characters

The fifth season of the hit Netflix series The Crown is nearly here, with a release date of November 2022. Season five will be set during the early to mid 1990s and will feature the next changing of the cast to match the growing ages of its characters, as seen at the start of season three.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Reporter#Film Star#Comicbook#Dc#The Suicide Squad
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 most spine-tingling ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ episodes ever

Picture the scenario: it’s a Saturday night during the 1990s, and you and your friends can be found gathered around your giant TV while the members of the Midnight Society gather around their campfire. It’s time for another chilling episode of the Nickelodeon favorite, Are You Afraid of the Dark?. With a spooky story, a bowl of popcorn, and a cozy blanket wrapped securely around you, yes it was a simpler time, but that was small comfort once the show started because with twisted tales of ghosts, ghouls, and even alien invasions, this show had us all reaching for the lights. So join us if you dare for a trip down memory lane, as we snap back to the days of Snick and recount the 10 most spine-tingling Are You Afraid of the Dark? episodes ever!
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 strongest female Marvel comic characters, ranked

The incredible and vast Marvel comics are filled with some of the most powerful characters ever created, from gods to mutants and more. While the male characters are well-known, there are several powerful female characters that can more than hold their own against the toughest adversaries and heroes out there. Whether heroes or villains, the Marvel comics have provided a tough roster of unbelievably strong women with some of the most amazing abilities and skills.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?

If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘House of Darkness’ is pure gothic horror with added bite

For lovers of fireside fables, no four words are more fearsome than “once upon a time,” a phrase that haunts Neil LaBute’s House of Darkness from the outset, foreshadowing the horrors to come. They sow seeds of expectation in every audience member who hears them, with the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans mourn the impending departure of Nick Fury

Although he may not be as flamboyant as the members of the superhero team he helped form, there’s no arguing that the lynchpin of the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the author of The Avengers Initiative himself, Nick Fury. And while the character hasn’t been as omnipresent in the last or current phase, he’s set to come roaring back as the principal star of the upcoming Secret Invasion. But will it be Fury’s swan song in the MCU?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hanks weighs in on whether he’d ever join the MCU

It could happen. Maybe? Tom Hanks is arguably one of the last true straight-up, no bones about it, classic as a green glass bottle of coca-cola movie stars on the planet. One who could spend the rest of his career making nothing but critically lauded Cinema with a capital “C” Oscar bait. So would he, could he, lend those titanic, everyman-portraying, Academy Award-winning skills to one of the biggest film franchises in history?
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed

It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy