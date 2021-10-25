CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

County Elections to perform manual election ballot count comparison on Nov. 3

 7 days ago

Beginning at 9 am Wednesday, Nov. 3, elections officials will perform a hand count of approximately 600 ballots randomly selected as part of a manual...

The Richmond Observer

BOARD OF ELECTIONS: 5.2% of voters cast ballots early in Richmond County municipal elections

ROCKINGHAM — Around 5% of the registered voters in four Richmond County municipalities hit the polls early, ahead of election day. According to Elections Director Connie Kelly, 539 of the 10,340 voters (5.2%) in Rockingham, Hamlet and Ellerbe took advantage of early voting, which began Oct. 14 and ended Saturday. There were no early votes for the Hoffman election.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wydaily.com

Where to Go and What Will Be on the Ballot on Election Day (Nov. 2)

HISTORIC TRIANGLE — Tomorrow (Tues., Nov. 2) is the day for Virginia’s General Election. If you have not already voted either early or by absentee ballot, here is a round-up of what to expect when heading to the polls. Where Do I Vote?. The Virginia Department of Elections (VDE)’s website...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
CBS New York

Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The General Election is coming up this Tuesday. In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls. Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location. When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here. Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status. Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot. What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area. For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here. For more coverage of the 2021 election, click here. 
ELECTIONS
theintell.com

Everything you need to know for Election Day in Bucks County

Election Day has arrived this week and soon 8.7 million voters in the commonwealth, including 475,235 in Bucks County, will have the opportunity to decide who runs their towns, schools and some county row offices. The May 18 primary saw record-breaking turnout for a municipal election, setting the stage for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
kmvt

Ballot counting machines tested on eve of election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Election Team tested their ballot counting machine Monday afternoon. Before every election, they hold a public ballot counting test to ensure they are prepared and ready for the actual election night. They have test ballots that they run through the machine...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Politics
Elections
Press Democrat

Sonoma County communities prep for Nov. 2 election

Election Day is set to pass quietly in Sonoma County on Tuesday, but a handful of communities have issues or candidates on the ballot. The Nov. 2 election is not countywide; Instead voting will only take place in the city of Sonoma, the Occidental Community Services District, Kenwood Fire Protection District, Sonoma Valley Health Care District and Timber Cover County Water District.
SONOMA, CA
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

2021 Local Elections Guide: Make Your Voice Heard Where It Matters Most

While much of the focus nationally is on presidential and midterm elections, local and state races are equally important. This month, several races are taking place that will significantly impact the lives of local communities.  Many elections are taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 2, but in some areas, special elections and runoffs are happening later in the month. Early voting is underway in Louisiana, which has elections on Nov. 13.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KJCT8

Ballot counters wanted for election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The commissioners have asked election officials to do hand counting to verify the results from the voting machines and they still need more volunteers to help. So far 36 people have signed up but 64 are still needed in order to have 100 counters. They...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Standard-Examiner

Weber County — time to turn in your ballot, Election Day looms

OGDEN — Voting in municipal elections is almost over, so if you haven’t done so already, get your ballot in. So far, relatively few are heeding the call. As of Friday, Ryan Cowley, head of the Weber County Elections Office, said about 20,000 mail-in ballots had been returned — about 16% of the 124,000 sent out around the county.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
New Jersey 101.5

2021 NJ gubernatorial election results: We count all the votes

Election Day in New Jersey is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voters will be deciding whether to give another four years to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy after presiding over one of the most consequential health crises in the state's history or to elect his Republican challenger, former Somerset County assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who's criticized the administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
CBS Denver

It’s Too Late To Mail Your Ballot, But Not Too Late To Drop It Off Before Next Week’s Election

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez want voters to return their ballots. It’s too late to mail that ballot, but there are 41 drop boxes across the city where voters can turn in their completed ballot. (credit: CBS) In addition to the drop boxes for ballots, there are 11 voting centers across Denver, along with two mobile voting centers. “There are initiatives and questions that will determine the future of this city that will depend on your participation,” said Lopez. The turnout so far for this election is about 6%, which is far below where the city...
DENVER, CO

