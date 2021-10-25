WATCH: Mayor Brandon Scott Set To Provide Second American Rescue Announcement Tuesday

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County will end its indoor mask mandate Thursday after seven days of only “moderate” COVID-19 transmission, County Executive Marc Elrich said.
The county has the lowest case rate in the state at 6.4 cases per 100,000 residents and has met the CDC’s criteria for “moderate” transmission since last Thursday, Elrich said.
Montgomery County reported 67 new cases, three hospitalizations and one death on Tuesday, he said.
Businesses and organizations can still set their own mask guidelines.
“I want to remind people that any business or entity that serves the public can still require indoor masking if they wish, and...
