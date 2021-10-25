CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WATCH: Mayor Brandon Scott Set To Provide Second American Rescue Announcement Tuesday

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott is set to provide...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Five mayoral races to watch on Tuesday

Voters head to the polls to cast ballots for mayor in key American cities on Tuesday. Divisions that have played out in Washington between moderate and progressive Democrats are also very much alive in these races in predominantly Democratic cities as the party tries to chart its future. Overhauling policing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WBAL Radio

One Maryland county is lifting their indoor mask mandate

Montgomery County is lifting their indoor mask mandate as of Thursday. According to a release from the county government, face coverings will no longer be required indoors in locations accessible to the public. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO |...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

City & State Leaders Announce $5 Million Plan To Address Persistent Flooding In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For decades, one Northeast Baltimore community near Lake Montebello has lived in fear that every time it rains, their homes will flood. But on Thursday, they got some good news. City and state leaders announced a $5 million plan to help stop the flooding. One homeowner stood in front of his house and watched the mayor’s announcement. “Hopefully they’re going to be fixing the flood problems that’s been going on here for years,” he said. The resident who didn’t want to be identified said he purchased his home in the area because it is a safe community and schools were nearby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Montgomery County To End Indoor Mask Mandate On Thursday

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County will end its indoor mask mandate Thursday after seven days of only “moderate” COVID-19 transmission, County Executive Marc Elrich said. The county has the lowest case rate in the state at 6.4 cases per 100,000 residents and has met the CDC’s criteria for “moderate” transmission since last Thursday, Elrich said. Montgomery County reported 67 new cases, three hospitalizations and one death on Tuesday, he said. Businesses and organizations can still set their own mask guidelines. “I want to remind people that any business or entity that serves the public can still require indoor masking if they wish, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Announces $10M Homeownership Pilot Program In Baltimore City, Dorchester County

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced a $10 million pilot program to create homeownership opportunities and revitalize neighborhoods in Baltimore City and Cambridge. The Homeownership Works (HOW) pilot program will rehab historic homes in Johnston Square in Baltimore City and a Cambridge neighborhood to encourage potential buyers. The locations for the program were chosen so the program could focus on concentrated areas in one urban community and one rural community. The funding will also provide pro bono legal services for lower-income homeowners to solve title issues that restrict their ability to access grants and loans “Homeownership Works is a...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Plans To Reauthorize Three Tax Credits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott along with the City Council announced Tuesday plans to reauthorize three tax credits set to expire. The tax credits include the CHAP Tax Credit, the Newly Constructed Dwelling Tax Credit and the High-Performance Market Rate Tax Credit. Officials said the reauthorization bills associated with...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott announces $80 million to fund the city's fight against COVID-19

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday that the Baltimore City Health Department would receive $80 million to fund the city's fight against COVID-19. The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) and mark the administration's first use of the investment. Scott said the funds would be distributed...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC 4

Mayor Mendenhall outlines goals for $85 million American Rescue Plan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall outlined her recommendations for the American Rescue Plan in Utah’s capital city on Monday. Among the biggest issues discussed were childcare, more affordable housing, and efforts to keep Salt Lake City’s parks safer with the creation of a public lands park ranger program.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjz#American Rescue Plan Act
cbslocal.com

Dr. Ala Stanford Withdraws Candidacy For Philadelphia Health Commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dr. Ala Stanford, the woman who founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, will no longer be a candidate for the city’s next health commissioner. Dr. Stanford withdrew her name from consideration Friday night. Below is the full statement from Dr. Stanford:. “I realized at our ribbon cutting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wbaltv.com

Editorial: It's time for action on Baltimore City violence

Baltimore City has had a long history of violent crime, evident by the consistent rise in homicides year after year. But something seems different now. This past weekend, seven people were shot on North Avenue in west Baltimore -- including four teenagers. And that was just one of several shootings....
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
cnsmaryland.org

Annapolis downtown floods as high water expected to last the weekend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Flooding in Annapolis Friday night and into the weekend could reach the third-highest level ever recorded, according to the National Weather Service. (Video by Bethany Probst/Capital News Service) Areas along the Chesapeake Bay, including Baltimore City and Annapolis, are expecting coastal flooding, high winds, and heavy rains.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. extends indoor mask mandate

The County Council in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has passed a resolution to extend its indoor mask mandate and declaration of emergency. The resolution cites Oct. 12 data that show the county’s infection rate is .97, with a positivity rate of 3.1%, and its daily case rate is 10.7 per 100,000 residents.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

‘It was a mistake:’ Baltimore County councilwoman rents Middle River apartment after purchasing home outside district

Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins said she is now living in a Middle River apartment after briefly moving to a home outside the 6th District she represents, despite a county charter requirement that council members live in the district they represent. Bevins said she made a mistake when she purchased a home in the 5th District after she was told, erroneously, by the council’s ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy