Butler scores 36, Heat pull away to top Magic 107-90

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler kept getting to the rim, and...

www.ftimes.com

Middletown Press

Brissett helps Pacers pull away from Heat in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — After not playing much defense in the season's first two games, the Indiana Pacers were far more stingy against the Miami Heat. The Pacers outscored the Heat 16-5 in overtime for a 102-91 victory on Saturday night to avoid losing a third consecutive close game in which they blew a halftime lead.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jimmy Butler Led the Heat to Big Win Over the Magic in Miami

The Miami Heat have now improved to 2-1 on the season. They defeated their in-state rival Orlando Magic 107-90. The Heat was clicking on all cylinders inside of the FTX Arena on Monday night. They were getting to the basket at will. They were also knocking down mid-range jumpers and three-pointers all night. When it’s your night it’s your night. The catalyst for the big explosion for the Heat was Jimmy Butler. Coach Erik Spoelstra had nothing but great things to say about Butler’s performance postgame.
NBA
FOX Sports

Orlando Magic travel to the Heat

LINE: Heat -14 BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic. Miami finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Heat allowed opponents to score 108.1 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season. Orlando went 21-51 overall and...
NBA
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Heat 107, Magic 90: Magic get off to slow start in Miami

A high-energy victory in New York, followed by an early-morning arrival in Miami, and then the first back-to-back of the season resulted in a predictable outcome: a slow start. The Magic fell behind early against the Heat thanks to some turnovers and cold shooting and never fully recovered, losing 107-90...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Depending on top-heavy scoring is a dangerous game

As of now, the Miami Heat are finding a ton of success on the defensive side of the floor. They are the top defense in terms of both points allowed and defensive rating. They are only letting up around 95 points per game and have been holding opposing offenses hostage on that end. It has been truly amazing to watch.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Adebayo has 24, Heat pull away to beat Nets 106-93

NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 106-93 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1). P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each contributed 14.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Butler carries Heat to victory with 36 points

Jimmy Butler scored 36 points (15-21 Fg, 6-6 Ft) five steals, three rebounds, and two assists across 32 minutes in the Heat's 107-90 win over the Magic on Monday night in Miami. Fantasy Impact:. Butler is as steady as they come in terms of fantasy value and he's been off...
NBA
Frankfort Times

Butler has 27, Heat make 21 3s and rout Grizzlies 129-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Tyler Herro added 22 and the Miami Heat used a strong shooting performance to rout the Memphis Grizzlies 129-103 on Saturday night. Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry scored 15 points apiece. Lowry added eight assists and the Heat made 21 3-pointers,...
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Focused On Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
NBA

