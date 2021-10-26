CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshie's hat trick lifts Capitals over Senators, 7-5

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick...

nbcsportsedge.com

T.J. Oshie's hat trick leads Washington to big win over Ottawa

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The three stars of the week were announced on Monday (like they...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
CBS LA

Dubois, Connor lift Jets past struggling Kings 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 32 shots in his season debut. Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles has not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener. The Kings are 0-5-1 in their past six. The Jets kept pushing with their speed to take...
USA Today

Wild surge past Jets 6-5 in OT on Eriksson Ek's hat trick

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild put on quite a show for the first full house at Xcel Energy Center in 19 months. The Wild were overwhelmed with gratitude for their off-the-ice help, from start to finish. Eriksson Ek had a hat trick, batting...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Bennett's Hat Trick Powers Panthers Past Islanders

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville, forwards Sam Bennett and Jonathan Huberdeau and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. "I've still got to count 'em up," he said of the hats fans had thrown onto the ice. "It was an amazing feeling," Bennett said of his performance "I've had a lot of fun...
Raleigh News & Observer

Lindholm’s 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OT

Elias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday. Lindholm’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season helped the Flames to a second consecutive victory at the start of a five-game road trip, this one coming after blowing an early 3-0 lead. Washington had won two in a row.
The Oregonian

Swetlikoff’s hat trick, Silvertips defense stop Winterhawks, 5-2

Alex Swetlikoff scored a hat trick to keep the Everett Silvertips undefeated early in their Western Hockey League season, defeating the Portland Winterhawks 5-2 Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. Game thread with game updates and postgame reaction. Weekly Winterhawks forum. Why the Winterhawks lost: They couldn’t find any offense. Cross...
Reuters

Dylan Larkin's OT snipe lifts Wings over Capitals

Dylan Larkin scored at 1:37 of overtime and the visiting Detroit Red Wings defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday. Larkin ripped a shot from the left circle past the glove of goaltender Vitek Vanecek off a feed from Lucas Raymond. Moritz Seider also assisted on the game-winner. Adam Erne...
wmleader.com

Quenneville reaction; Cheveldayoff meeting moved to Friday

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at [email protected]. • “This was the allegation of a single person, but it had echoes of the recent gymnastics scandal that led to the life sentence imposed against Dr. Larry Nassar, the U.S. Gymnastics doctor. This proves that one instance can be enough. That one is too many.” [Miami Herald]
iBerkshires.com

Calvert Hat Trick Lifts Wahconah Boys at Home

DALTON, Mass. -- It took a while for the Wahconah boys soccer team to find its footing on offense Friday. But once it did, Brody Calvert scored twice in a span of 10 minutes en route to a hat trick and a 3-0 win over Mahar. Calvert took a pass...
