Public Health

COVID-19 linked to type 1 diabetes – another reason for the vaccine

By The Original Skeptical Raptor
skepticalraptor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, if you need another reason to get the COVID-19 vaccine, then it should be that the disease itself may increase the risk of type 1 diabetes. Along with many other long-term health issues, some people may develop type 1 diabetes after an acute COVID-19 infection. I want to...

www.skepticalraptor.com

spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Statins Linked With Type 2 Diabetes Progression, Study Suggests

Statins are a powerful tool for lowering high cholesterol and reducing serious heart events — including for people with type 2 diabetes. But a new study suggests that people with type 2 diabetes need to weigh these benefits against the risk that statins may make their blood sugar harder to control.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

The benefits of physical exercise for people with type 2 diabetes

Regular exercise, including both aerobic activity and resistance training, offers various and substantial health benefits for people with type 2 diabetes. Studies have shown that exercise promotes better blood glucose control and helps reduce excess body weight — both of which are significant risk factors for diabetes. Specific types of exercise may also help with health problems that older adults with diabetes often experience, such as impaired balance and flexibility.
FITNESS
WebMD

UK Study Links COVID Vaccines to Neurological Disorders

Oct. 27, 2021 -- A study conducted in the United Kingdom found that people vaccinated against COVID-19 may have neurological conditions such as Guillain-Barre Syndrome, but that people who actually catch COVID have a much higher chance of having those conditions, the BBC reported. “The risks of adverse neurological events...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a cure for type 2 diabetes

In a new study from the Technion, researchers developed a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes is being developed. The disease, caused by insulin resistance and reduction of cells’ ability to absorb sugar, is characterized by increased blood sugar levels. Its long-term complications include heart disease, strokes, damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

AI Links COVID-19 Brain Changes to Alzheimer’s Disease-Like Cognitive Impairment

Cleveland Clinic-led research team used artificial intelligence to uncover association between COVID-19 and brain changes. A new Cleveland Clinic-led study has identified mechanisms by which COVID-19 can lead to Alzheimer’s disease-like dementia. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, indicate an overlap between COVID-19 and brain changes common in Alzheimer’s, and may help inform risk management and therapeutic strategies for COVID-19-associated cognitive impairment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Genetic trigger for type-1 diabetes may be in lung

New research suggests lung infections could trigger the onset of type-1 diabetes, the auto-immune condition that leaves a person unable to produce enough insulin to keep their blood sugar in a normal range. Hunting for patterns in vast databases of genomic data, scientists led by Professor Justin O'Sullivan used machine learning to rank genetic mutations associated with type-1 diabetes according to the size of their disease effects acting through different tissues in the body.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reduced expression of OXPHOS and DNA damage genes is linked to protection from microvascular complications in long-term type 1 diabetes: the PROLONG study

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease requiring insulin treatment for survival. Prolonged duration of type 1 diabetes is associated with increased risk of microvascular complications. Although chronic hyperglycemia and diabetes duration have been considered as the major risk factors for vascular complications, this is not universally seen among all patients. Persons with long-term type 1 diabetes who have remained largely free from vascular complications constitute an ideal group for investigation of natural defense mechanisms against prolonged exposure of diabetes. Transcriptomic signatures obtained from RNA sequencing of the peripheral blood cells were analyzed in non-progressors with more than 30Â years of diabetes duration and compared to the patients who progressed to microvascular complications within a shorter duration of diabetes. Analyses revealed that non-progressors demonstrated a reduction in expression of the oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) genes, which were positively correlated with the expression of DNA repair enzymes, namely genes involved in base excision repair (BER) machinery. Reduced expression of OXPHOS and BER genes was linked to decrease in expression of inflammation-related genes, higher glucose disposal rate and reduced measures of hepatic fatty liver. Results from the present study indicate that at transcriptomic level reduction in OXPHOS, DNA repair and inflammation-related genes is linked to better insulin sensitivity and protection against microvascular complications in persons with long-term type 1 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Glucose-Regulating Drugs Aid COVID-19 Outcomes in Patients With Diabetes

HealthDay News — Use of glucose-regulating medications may improve outcomes for COVID-19 patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Diabetes. Jennifer E. Nyland, Ph.D., from Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, and colleagues used data from the TriNetX COVID-19 Research Network...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Alzheimer’s: Scientists find early biomarkers that may predict onset

Novel research has identified microscopic blood proteins that predict susceptibility to dementia. These biomarkers are linked to neural homeostasis — the brain’s ability to remain healthy. Changes in these biomarkers herald changes in cognitive status and may be a future target for therapy. By 2050, 13.5 million people in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Genetic Engineering News

Researchers Unravel the Link between Circadian Rhythm and Type 2 Diabetes

Our metabolic health can suffer when our biological clock breaks down. However, it is not fully understood how the biological clock of people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) differs from healthy people. Now, a team of international scientists has shown that the skeletal muscle in people with T2D has a different circadian rhythm. They suggest that this might arise because of a communication breakdown between a cell’s time-keeping molecules and mitochondria.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cdc.gov

COVID-19 Vaccines are Important

Some people with COVID-19 feel fine. Some people with COVID-19 feel bad. Some people with COVID-19 get very sick. COVID-19 vaccines help keep you from getting COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines help keep you from getting very sick from COVID-19. When You Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccination. You can get a COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
endocrinologynetwork.com

Continuous Glucose Monitors in Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDE, BC-ADM, BCACP: We’ve talked about insulin pens, insulin pumps, and a couple of different ways insulin can be delivered. However, continuous glucose monitors [CGMs] have revolutionized the field, and we’ve seen quite a bit of uptake not only from primary care providers but also from patients. I know this is something that comes up a lot in conversations, especially with some of my patients, where they tend to bring in a magazine clipping and say, “Hey, I want to go on this,” or they’ve seen a commercial that says, “I don’t want to check my blood sugars anymore.” Let’s talk about some of these challenges of self-monitoring blood glucose and the stories that you’re hearing from your patients. Also, how do you think the use of CGMs can help our patients with type 1 diabetes? I don’t want to discount the impact of this technology in that cohort, but a lot of it has been available to them early and its slowly making its way to our patients with type 2 diabetes as well. Dr Busch, you’ve seen that progression from when you were doing the urine [tests], but let’s pick up from the self-monitoring to the CGM technology.
HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Gender Gap Seen in COVID-19 Deaths in People With Diabetes

Men with diabetes are more likely than women with diabetes to die from COVID-19, according to a new analysis presented at the 2021 meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and described in an article at CTV News. Researchers have long known that people with diabetes are...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

High rate of cognitive impairment linked to COVID-19

The study investigated rates of cognitive impairment among survivors of COVID-19 who had been treated in outpatient, emergency department, or inpatient hospital settings. A team of investigators that included Jacqueline Becker, PhD, from the Division of General Internal Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, reported a “relatively high frequency of cognitive impairment several months after patients contracted COVID-19,” which patients have described as brain fog.
PUBLIC HEALTH

