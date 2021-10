The Northwoods Veterans Post, 601 Johnson St. in Merrill, will host a Lincoln County Veteran’s Day Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, beginning with a cash bar and social time at 12:00 noon and dinner at 1:00 p.m. Cost is $15 per person, including tax and tip, and includes chicken, ham, mashed potatoes, corn, milk, or coffee, served buffet style. All Veterans and their families are invited. Reservations and advance payment are required and should be made and paid through either the Veteran’s Post Commander or through the Northwoods Veterans Post (715.536.5708) by Nov. 1, 2021. This year’s event is co-hosted by the Lincoln County Veterans Council.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO