Originally Posted On: The Link Between Teen Brain Development and Injury Accidents – Ogborn Mihm LLP (omtrial.com) In most states, the legal age for getting a driver’s license is age 16. But that doesn’t mean that every 16-year-old is ready to drive. In fact, the CDC says vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death among teenagers. As it turns out, it may be more than just irresponsibility or a lack of experience that makes teens more prone to vehicle accidents. Recent studies suggest some of it may have to do with the rate at which the teenage brain develops. Since October 17-23 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, it’s an appropriate time to explore this issue to see how we can make teens safer behind the wheel.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO