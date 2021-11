Apple’s M1 SoC ushered in the beginning of its transition away from x86 based chips. The first generation Mac silicon shook the industry in many ways and won numerous accolades for its impressive performance and class-leading power efficiency. The M1 chip was a good start but it wasn’t enough to help Apple lunge for a bigger piece of the pie. Well, that’s changing with the new M1 Pro and the M1 Max — two new SoCs in Apple’s Silicon lineup. If Apple’s elaborate presentation wasn’t enough, then let it be known that these new chips will allow the company to compete with more power-hungry chips on the market. The new chips stretch their wings with more CPU and GPU cores. Notably, they’ll also use more power than the M1 to leap ahead of what the competition is achieving.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO