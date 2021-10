American heavy metal band Mastodon recently released a new track from their upcoming album Hushed and Grim. The song “Sickle and Peace“, fitting with the name of the album is indeed very grim. Opening up with a echoing, mythical siren sounding lullaby we hear the main lines of the song “Death comes with him and brings sickle and peace”. Right after we hear the distinctive guitars and droning voice of Troy Sanders extending every line creating a spooky sound that also allows listeners to ruminate on the meaning. The drumming of Brann Dailor brings a jazzier feel to the song, with many seemingly random assortments of drums scattered throughout the background. Dailor also contributes his vocals to the chorus, providing a break with a younger sounding voice from the heavy voice of Sanders. A guitar solo from Brent Hinds interrupts the song around the 4 minute mark and displays Brent’s skillful mastery of the instrument and also leaves a slightly unsettling effect that fits with the themes of death and unknown.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO