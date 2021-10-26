CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dune’ Deep-Dive Analysis

By Mallory Rubin
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson dive deep into the sci-fi epic Dune (05:38). They discuss...

The Ringer

What Is Making ‘Dune’ Such a Phenomenon?

Chris and Andy talk about the success that Dune is having amid all-time -ow moviegoing (4:42) and why this heavily science fiction movie has mass appeal (17:53). Plus, the premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and What We Do in the Shadows gets weird (40:40). Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald.
MOVIES
fictiontalk.com

Dune Review – Rich, Deep and Immersive

Finally, after almost two years of waiting, we can watch the latest film by Denis Villeneuve, Dune. This movie was the dream project of the director of Arrival. And for someone who loves Frank Harbert’s Dune, I couldn’t wait to see Villeneuve’s vision of this story. Dune tells the story of a young prince named Paul Atreides on a planet called Arrakis in the far future.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

‘Becoming Cousteau’ takes deep dive into oceanographer’s message

Grade: A- Was there a more accomplished citizen of the 20th century than Jacques Cousteau? He was another Da Vinci. A diver, inventor, explorer, filmmaker, environmentalist, prophet and humanitarian, the French oceanographer is the subject of the intimate, warts-and-all documentary “Becoming Cousteau” from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus (“The Farm: Angola, U.S.A.”).
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ana De Armas In Talks To Lead ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’; Movie Spearheads Bumper AFM Slate For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s one that’s sure to heat up the impending AFM. Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas is in talks to take the lead role in anticipated John Wick spinoff Ballerina, about a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The character made a fleeting appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as a ballerina who is also training to be an assassin. As we previously revealed, Len Wiseman (Underworld) is aboard to direct the action-thriller, whose script comes from Shay Hatten, known for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead and John...
MOVIES
wkrq.com

DEEP DIVE: Jenn Jordan

Tim sits down with Jenn to chat about her favorite off-mic moment of the week, chatting about cancel culture and Dave Chappelle’s new special, plus unexpected changes in Jakob. Enjoy this Q102 Deep Dive.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

The ‘Evil’ Silent Episode Is One of the Year’s Most Thrilling Hours of TV

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Evil”: Paramount+ “S Is for Silence,” Episode 7 of Season 2 of “Evil,” isn’t completely without words. Sure, most of it takes place at a cloistered monastery, where the priests and nuns who reside there claim to have not spoken a word for decades. But after walking a formal tightrope for two-thirds of the runtime, the show’s main investigative trio ducks out of the enclave’s boundaries for a quick, whispered huddle. It’s something that clues you into the fact that the no-talking framework is less an...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Adds Five to Cast, Including ‘Vida’ Alum Mishel Prada

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” is rounding out its main cast with five new additions. Mishel Prada (“Vida”) will play KD; Hubert Point Du-Jour (“Blindspot,” “Madame Secretary”) will play Miles; Jessica Allain (“The Laundromat,” “Thriller”) has been cast as Lou; Nhung Kate (“Swapping Fate,” “The Better Man”) has been cast as Yen; and Ben Robson (“Animal Kingdom,” “Vikings”) has been cast as Frankie. The five join previously announced series lead Colin Woodell as well as cast member Mel Gibson. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Out-Laws': Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, and More Join the Netflix Action-Comedy

Netflix continues its tremendous output of original films, and one of its latest action comedies The Out-Laws has just added several stars to its cast. The film, which is being led by Adam DeVine (Workaholics) and Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye), has just added Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Richard Kind (Spin City), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), and Julie Hagerty (Instant Family). No word has been given on who these new additions will be playing.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins John Lee Hancock’s Netflix Film Based On Stephen King Short Story

EXCLUSIVE: Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, Killing Eve) is the latest addition to the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Netflix’s film adaptation of the short story by Stephen King, from Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy Productions. In the feature written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Little Things, The Founder), she will appear alongside previously announced cast members Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland and Joe Tippett. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was one of four stories in King’s latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds. It centers on Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two form...
MOVIES
IGN

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Detective Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer

Don your detective hat and get a deep dive into the investigation mechanics and gameplay of this upcoming game, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One. Learn about some of the various tricks Sherlock can employ in order to get information and solve cases, including how to make use of disguises, observation skills, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
The Ringer

Is ‘Dune: Part 2’ Going to Happen?

Frank Herbert’s Dune is one of the most celebrated science fiction novels of all time, and it has a notorious reputation for being unadaptable. Famed auteurs Alejandro Jodorowsky and David Lynch both tried their hand at making a cinematic spectacle out of Dune; the former was never finished, and the latter has been disavowed by its creator. Despite those setbacks, Denis Villeneuve, who had already completed the near-impossible task of making a worthy Blade Runner sequel, stepped up to the challenge. Does Villeneuve’s vision achieve what was once considered unachievable, and does he make Dune work for the big screen? The frustrating thing is that there’s a chance we’ll never know the full picture.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Review: Black, white and shades of gray in superb 'Passing'

Rarely have the hues of black and white, cinematographically speaking, looked so beautifully lush as in “Passing,” the hugely impressive directorial debut of actor Rebecca Hall But at its core, this film is about shades of gray.Which is to say, motivations, desires and ambitions are even more layered and textured than the visuals in this quietly compelling film, which takes place in Prohibition-era New York and explores ideas of race, identity and the toxic ripples of a painful lie.Adapted by Hall from the 1929 Nella Larsen novel of the same name, “Passing” looks at two sides of the racial...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ice Cube Will No Longer Star in Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining Covid Vaccine — Report

Actor and rapper Ice Cube has parted ways with Sony’s upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No” after he declined a request from the film’s producers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news. IndieWire has reached out to Ice Cube’s representatives for comment. The comedy is directed by Kitao Sakurai (“Bad Trip”), and also stars Jack Black, who serves as a producer on the film alongside Roz Music and Matt Tolmach (“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”). The synopsis per Deadline says the story “follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with Will’s (Cube) mom, who has only one thing...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Treasure Hunters’ Documentary, Based on New York Magazine Article, in the Works From Netflix and Director Theo Love (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmaker Theo Love is directing “Treasure Hunters,” a documentary feature based on the New York Magazine article “The Great 21st-Century Treasure Hunt.” Netflix will distribute the documentary, with Vox Media Studios and Nomadica Films set to produce. Benjamin Wallace wrote the article that inspired the non-fiction film, which was published in November of 2020. The lengthy read captures an epic 10-year “sometimes maddening, occasionally deadly, brainscrambling” search for gold in the Rockies. The documentary’s official logline reads: “‘Treasure Hunters’ follows the true story of Forrest Fenn, an art collector, who buried a $2 million treasure in 2010 filled with rare gold coins in...
TV & VIDEOS

