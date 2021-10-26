‘Dune’ Deep-Dive Analysis

Frank Herbert’s Dune is one of the most celebrated science fiction novels of all time, and it has a notorious reputation for being unadaptable. Famed auteurs Alejandro Jodorowsky and David Lynch both tried their hand at making a cinematic spectacle out of Dune; the former was never finished, and the latter has been disavowed by its creator. Despite those setbacks, Denis Villeneuve, who had already completed the near-impossible task of making a worthy Blade Runner sequel, stepped up to the challenge. Does Villeneuve’s vision achieve what was once considered unachievable, and does he make Dune work for the big screen? The frustrating thing is that there’s a chance we’ll never know the full picture.

