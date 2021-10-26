Shooting at Boise mall leaves 2 dead and 4 injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Breaking overnight, a man is dead and two other men are in the hospital after a triple shooting in Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened at North 25th and Master Streets in the city’s Shardswood neighborhood, just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 32-year-old man was shot and rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his wound. According to police, another 32-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times. He is in critical condition. The third victim is a 30-year-old man, who was shot in his back and right foot. Police say he is in stable condition. There are no words on any arrests. The investigation remains active and ongoing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

