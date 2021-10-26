CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shooting at Boise mall leaves 2 dead and 4 injured

By JESUS JIMENEZ
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Two people were killed and four others were injured, including a police officer, during a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, on Monday. Police Chief Ryan Lee said that Boise officers responded to reports of shots being fired at the Boise Towne Square mall at around 1:50 p.m. and that...

www.seattletimes.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested

-- The mayor says "it's time" to ease restrictions on large gatherings. -- While the governor doesn't support the move, he says he won't stop it. -- And Honolulu City Lights is on this year ... sort of. Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, October 29, 2021.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 1 In Custody After Shooting In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPLIS (WCCO) — A person is dead and another in custody following a shooting Friday evening in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a call of a gunshot victim in Luck, Wisconsin. At a home on the 600 block of Butternut Avenue, officers found a person’s body. Officers quickly identified a suspect and arrested them. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The name of the person killed has yet to be released. The shooting remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Idaho State
CBS Philly

Overnight North Philadelphia Triple Shooting Leaves Man Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Breaking overnight, a man is dead and two other men are in the hospital after a triple shooting in Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened at North 25th and Master Streets in the city’s Shardswood neighborhood, just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 32-year-old man was shot and rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his wound. According to police, another 32-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times. He is in critical condition. The third victim is a 30-year-old man, who was shot in his back and right foot. Police say he is in stable condition. There are no words on any arrests. The investigation remains active and ongoing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Son Finds Aspiring Actress Dead in Bed After Neighbor Allegedly Shoots by Accident While Cleaning Gun

An Atlanta woman is dead after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that her neighbor accidentally shot while he was cleaning his gun, according to Gwinnett County police. Carlether Foley, 36, was an aspiring actress with several small roles on her resume. Authorities say that she was lying in bed on Friday night when she was struck by a bullet fired by her neighbor, Maxwell Williamson.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wevv.com

Six Arrested in Connection to Death of Child in Evansville

Six people have now been arrested in connection to the death of a child in Evansville, Indiana. It all started on Wednesday morning when officers were called to a home on E. Michigan Street about a child not breathing. L to R: Brandon Opperman, Makaylee Opperman, Amber Opperman - (Vanderburgh...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Public Safety
galtheraldonline.com

Galt officer target of attempted homicide

A Galt police officer was the target of an attempted homicide while patrolling an eastside neighborhood in the early hours Saturday morning, Oct. 23. The officer was stopped near the northeast dead end area of Crystal Way when the officer witnessed an eastbound vehicle stop on Boessow Road, just east of Crystal Way.
GALT, CA
fox5ny.com

3 charged after 21-year-old woman found dismembered

Three Missouri residents have been charged after investigators found human remains on their property while searching for a missing 21-year-old woman, authorities said. Boillnger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham said the investigation began after the Illinois family of Brianna Roberts reported her missing on Thursday. Investigators say that Kaitlyn Morgan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WUSA9

Police release video footage of suspect who may have shot, killed special police officer

WASHINGTON — Special Police Officer Angela Washington, a mother of four, was fatally shot in September. DC Police are still searching for her killer. Officers arrived on scene in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast on Sept. 21 to find Washington, 41, showing no signs of life, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was still on duty when it happened, killed in her Special Police Officer uniform.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Suspect charged for fatal Landover shooting

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged after a fatal shooting in Landover on Tuesday. 32-year-old Christopher Daniel Butler of Capitol Heights is being charged with second-degree murder and faces additional charges. The shooting happened on Atlee Drive around 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Atlee Drive. When officers arrived […]
LANDOVER, MD
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the head and killed Thursday night in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred on the 4800 block of Paschall Avenue just before 7 p.m. The victim was found unresponsive with a single gunshot to the head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m. by the medical unit. No arrests have been made, but there was a weapon recovered on the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Community Policy