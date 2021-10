The Los Angeles Lakers wanted DeMar DeRozan, and that’s not a secret, but they didn’t get him. In September, a deep dive into free agency by The Athletic gave everyone a closer look at just how invested LeBron James and Co. were in adding the veteran forward to the Lakers roster. DeRozan reportedly had numerous conversations with James about the potential pairing, and front office leader Rob Pelinka even started to brainstorm sign-and-trade packages to pry him away from the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO