CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Australia's Crown branded 'disgraceful', gets two years to fix Melbourne casino

By Shashwat Awasthi, Byron Kaye
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwVig_0ccaSFrk00

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts (CWN.AX) was declared unsuitable on Tuesday to hold a gambling licence in Victoria but was allowed to operate its main Melbourne casino under supervision, raising hopes for its earnings and takeover prospects.

After months of hearings where the company was accused of enabling money laundering and misleading regulators, a Royal Commission inquiry called Crown's actions "disgraceful" in a report published on Tuesday by the Victorian state government.

The company 37%-owned by billionaire James Packer had acted in a way which was "illegal, dishonest, unethical and exploitative", the report said. Some actions were "so callous that it is hard to imagine it could be engaged in by such a well-known corporation."

But rather than shut down its flagship casino, the inquiry recognised the board's reform efforts and recommended letting it continue to operate the resort for two years under supervision.

It also recommended boosting the maximum penalty for casino wrongdoing to A$100 million ($75 million), from A$1 million, and for Packer to be forced to cut his holding to 5% by September 2024, meaning he must sell 32% of the company by then.

A spokesman for Packer was not immediately available for comment.

The report sent a rush of relief through Crown investors who have seen takeover approaches evaporate and the company's shares dive as they braced for full licence cancellation at Crown's Melbourne resort, which delivers three-quarters of its profit.

Shares of Crown soared 11% in early trading on Tuesday before settling up 9% by mid-session, outpacing a slightly higher overall market (.AXJO).

The share price of smaller rival Star Entertainment Group Ltd (SGR.AX), which had binned a Crown buyout approach due to uncertainty about Crown's future, also rose. Star is now under investigation over similar matters, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"With a bit more regulatory certainty now, people can run the rulers and see what it's worth again," said John Ayoub, a portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management, which has Crown shares.

"There are a lot of jobs and a lot of economic factors that need to be taken into consideration, and Crown is a long way down that remediation path."

Nathan Bell, a portfolio manager at Investsmart, which owns Crown shares, said the company's pivotal role in the Victorian economy and "the fact Crown's key board members and CEO departed may have helped it get a second chance".

Crown, Victoria's biggest single-site employer with 11,500 employees at the Melbourne complex, has replaced its chairman, CEO, most of its board and senior management since its three state regulators began holding inquiries into its governance in 2020.

Packer, the company's founder, also removed his designated nominees from the board after a separate inquiry in New South Wales found he held improper influence.

"STRINGENT OVERSIGHT"

Victoria's minister for gaming regulation, Melissa Horne, said the state government would accept all of the report's recommendations.

"We are creating the most stringent oversight of any casino in the country. No longer will Crown's destiny be theirs to manage," Horne told reporters in Melbourne.

An independent manager would be able to investigate the Melbourne casino's affairs and operations, attend board meetings and inspect all records, books and documents, the state government added.

The manager could direct the board and veto its decisions.

Earlier this year, the NSW inquiry led to the freezing of Crown's licence for a new A$2.1 billion casino tower in Sydney. A third inquiry into Crown's remaining casino, in Perth city, is ongoing.

As with the other two, the Melbourne inquiry heard detailed accounts of Crown enabling money laundering and failing to act on regulatory concerns.

($1 = 1.3398 Australian dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Crown Resorts Melbourne Gambling License in Trouble

Once considered a global gambling empire, Crown Resorts is now facing a revoked license for its flagship casino. A public inquiry into Crown’s suitability to operate a casino in its home city of Melbourne has revealed a number of alleged illegal acts by the company, including unpaid taxes and enabling money laundering.
GAMBLING
International Business Times

Australia F1 Chief Vows To Keep Race In Melbourne After Sydney Overtures

Australian Formula One Grand Prix chief Andrew Westacott Friday vowed to fight to keep the race in Melbourne after reports that Sydney wanted to poach it when its contract expiries in 2025. Albert Park has held the sport's season-opening race every year since 1996, bar the last two when it...
MOTORSPORTS
TheConversationAU

Fixing Australia’s shocking record of Indigenous heritage destruction: Juukan inquiry offers a way forward

On May 24 last year, mining giant Rio Tinto legally destroyed ancient and sacred Aboriginal rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia to expand an iron ore mine. Public backlash prompted a parliamentary inquiry. After almost 18 months of submissions and hearings, the joint standing committee released its final report titled A Way Forward this week. In tabling the report, committee chair and Liberal MP Warren Entsch said while the destruction was a disaster for traditional owners – the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura peoples – it was “not unique”. Rio Tinto’s actions form part of a broader discriminatory pattern of...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Packer
Daily Mail

This intimate fine dining restaurant with just 30 seats is named Australia's BEST for this year - but good luck getting a table anytime soon

An intimate farm-style eatery with just 30 seats has been crowned Australia's best restaurant of the year. Tedesca Osteria, set in an early 20th-century weatherboard house overlooking 27 acres of Red Hill farmland on the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, was named 2022 Gourmet Traveller Restaurant of the Year at a virtual ceremony on Sunday night.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

'There's been quite a bit of excitement': Dannii Minogue reveals there's a buzz in Melbourne as sister Kylie gears up to move back to her native Australia

Dannii Minogue has revealed there is a buzz in Melbourne following her sister Kylie's announcement of a move to her native Australia. The Spinning Around songstress, 53, has lived in London since 1990, having been born in Melbourne. However she's yet to confirm which down-under city she'll be calling home.
MUSIC
cdcgamingreports.com

Crown Resorts found unsuitable to run Crown Melbourne but avoids license cancellation

Victoria’s Royal Commission into Crown Resorts has found the company unsuitable to operate Crown Melbourne. However, in a report handed down to the state government on Tuesday morning, Commissioner Ray Finkelstein has refrained from immediate cancellation of the license, opting instead to implement a monitor to oversee Crown’s return to suitability.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Crown Resorts#Sgr#Royal Commission#Victorian
The Guardian

Crown Resorts: can a ‘special manager’ clean up Melbourne’s casino?

A royal commission proposal to install a special manager to make sure Crown Resorts’ Melbourne casino cleans up its act after years of misconduct will be difficult to implement, experts say. While commissioner Ray Finkelstein’s recommendations to tackle problem gambling have been welcomed, governance and gaming experts have questioned the...
GAMBLING
Reuters

Australia to play first home fixture in two years

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australia will play Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier at Western Sydney Stadium on Nov. 11, the first home fixture for the Socceroos in more than two years. Canberra hosted the last Socceroos international on home soil, a 5-0 win over Nepal, in Oct....
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Gambling
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Reuters

Australia's Macquarie raises A$1.5 billion - sources

HONG KONG/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian investment conglomerate Macquarie Group has priced its shares at A$194 each to raise A$1.5 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The Sydney-based firm launched the deal on Friday to sell up to 7.9 million shares to raise A$1.5 billion as...
RETAIL
Reuters

Australia set for international border reopening for vaccinated public

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia will resume from Monday, Australia’s tourism minister said on Sunday, as the country readies itself for a partial reopening of its international borders for the first time since March 2020. Vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents living in New South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebrag.com

There’s $5 parking in Melbourne CBD available until the end of the year

Feel free to skip the tram for a change, Melburnians, because you can now find parking for a measly $5 in the CBD until the end of the year. It’s part of City of Melbourne’s renewed effort to get Victorians back into the city and restart the economy after that gruelling and long sixth COVID lockdown.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Jamie Foxx recalls his wild trip to Australia with Leonardo DiCaprio - the actors booked a double decker plane to celebrate New Year's Eve in two different countries and floated on Sydney Harbour in side-by-side boats

Jamie Foxx has recalled a wild trip to Australia with Leonardo DiCaprio and a group of their friends, back in 2012. In an extract from the actor's biography, Act Like You Got Some Sense, shared by Stellar Magazine, Jamie reveals he hoped to celebrate New Year's Eve twice - once in Australia and again in Las Vegas when he returned.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

More prison time for less crime, our swelling prisons are costing us dearly

Across Australia, the rate of imprisonment has climbed by about 25% in the past decade, over a time in which the rate of offending has dived 18%. How can it be that we have less crime but more people in prison? It’s the conundrum at the heart of a Productivity Commission research paper released this morning entitled Australia’s Prison Dilemma. This graph presented in the report uses homicides as an indicator of trends in the incidence of violent crime because almost all homicides are reported to police. Homicides and imprisonment per 100,000 Australians The apparent fall in imprisonment during the pandemic may not last. It...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Reuters

211K+
Followers
231K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy