Arrest after gun pulled, police chase

What police say was an officer's attempt to stop a shoplifter turned into a tense situation at the Walmart in Calallen and beyond.

A deputy for Nueces County Constable Precinct 5 was working an off-duty security job late Monday afternoon.

When he approached a suspected shoplifter, the deputy says that man pulled a gun on him and then on store workers.

He retreated to his car and drove away, but Corpus Christi Police soon spotted him and started chasing him.

The man bailed out of that car off of Highway 44 outside of Robstown and was able to hide in a brushy area for an hour or two.

Police eventually found him and arrested him without a single shot being fired and without anyone getting hurt.

Officers credit drones and police dogs for the relative ease in making the arrest, and they credit taxpayer dollars for putting that equipment in their hands.

“With the help of the citizens, we were able to obtain this particular equipment in order to assist us when we fall into situations like this," C.C.P.D. Cpt. Frank Perez said. "And the drones did help out a tremendous amount along with the canines, so we’re very appreciative.”

Albert "Abel" Fuentes is the man police arrested.

He could face a number of charges, but that won't be determined until C.C.P.D. completes its investigation.