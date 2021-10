ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting in Virginia has never been easier, and now more people are heading to the polls before Election Day and mailing in ballots. ”Last year was the first year of no-excuse early voting. Before that, you had to have an excuse to vote absentee, whether it was by mail or in person at our office,” Albemarle County General Registrar and Director of Elections Jake Washburne said.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO