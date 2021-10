The Miami Heat have now improved to 4-1 overall on the season. They are also now 3-0 at home at FTX Arena after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 114-99. The Miami Heat lead the NBA in scoring defense. Coming into the game the Hornets lead the lead in scoring offense. As they say, “Defense Wins Championships”. This proved to be true because defense prevailed in this game. Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra felt very good about his team’s performance this game and this season so far.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO