Sunseap explores solar farms in Indonesia to power Singapore

By Roslan Khasawneh
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Companies led by Singapore’s Sunseap Group signed a memorandum of understanding to develop solar power systems in the neighbouring Riau islands of Indonesia to provide electricity for the city-state, Sunseap said on Monday.

The various systems will have a combined 7 gigawatt-peak (GWp) capacity, Sunseap said. It includes a previously announced 2.2 GWp floating solar farm on Batam island, part of the Riau archipelago south of Singapore.

The project will help Singapore and Indonesia meet their green energy goals and would be one of the largest cross-border interconnected clean energy projects in Southeast Asia, Sunseap said.

“Coupled with multiple energy storage systems totalling more than 12 gigawatt hours, it aims to provide 1 gigawatt (GW) of non-intermittent low-carbon clean energy for Singapore and Indonesia,” the statement said, adding that the project plans to transmit the green energy to Singapore via a proposed new subsea power cable.

The consortium aims to fulfil 20% to 25% of the target of 4 GW of low-carbon electricity imports by 2035 that Singapore announced on Monday as part of plans to diversify supply and boost energy security.

Other signatories to the memorandum include Sumitomo Corp, Samsung C&T Corp, Oriens Asset Management, ESS Inc, Durapower Group, PT Mustika Combol Indah, and PT Agung Sedayu.

Commercial Observer

How to Power the Construction Boom With Solar Power

As real estate developers are ramping up large projects amid an echoing construction boom, many states are putting solar-ready legislation into place. The California Energy Commission voted in September to mandate new commercial structures be solar-ready, and builders of single-family units will soon be required to make space for battery storage as well.
The Independent

Cop26: 190 countries and organisations agree to end coal-fired power

A group of 190 countries, regions and companies will agree to commit to the end of coal power at the Cop26 climate summit, the UK government has announced.Major coal countries Poland and Vietnam are among 18 nations committing to phase out the use of the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel for the first time, the government said.Coal-fired power is the single largest driver of global temperature rise and ending its use will be crucial to getting the world on track for limiting global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the aspiration of the Paris Agreement.Announcing the news, business secretary Kwasi...
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks post biggest weekly rise in four

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Friday, posting their steepest weekly gain in four, supported by firming aviation demand in several countries, which have eased travel restrictions. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel rose to $12.78 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $12.36 per barrel in the last trading session on Wednesday. The jet fuel cracks have gained 9.3% this week, the biggest weekly rise since Oct. 8, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "I think jet aviation demand is increasing with the re-opening of many Asian countries, especially November onwards... doing away quarantine can attract travellers," a Singapore-based trader said, adding that a relative tightness in supply was also supporting the cracks. "Refiners are being careful in their increment rate as they hope to strike a balance across barrels. I think given the current market, gasoline is their priority, while jet fuel -- as compared to gasoline and diesel – is still lagging behind." SOUTH KOREA PANIC BYING DIESEL EXHAUST FLUID - South Korean drivers are panic buying urea, an additive used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions, after China tightened exports, prompting the president's office to set up a taskforce on Friday to negotiate supplies from producer states like China. - Diesel cars represent 40% of registered motor vehicles in South Korea as of August, government data showed, after South Korea in 2015 made it mandatory for diesel cars to use urea solutions to control emissions. - Desperate South Korean drivers looking for urea solutions, also known as diesel exhaust fluid, were sharing locations of gas stations that still had inventory, while those who had stocked up ahead were selling at steep markups. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA fell 3.9% to 1.96 million tonnes in the week ended Nov. 4, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 6.2% this week to 858,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Friday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis. - Indonesia, Poland, Vietnam and other nations pledged on Thursday to phase out use of coal-fired power and stop building plants, but their deal at the COP26 climate summit failed to win support from China, India and other top coal consumers. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 91.58 -2.04 -2.18 93.62 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.71 -0.02 2.90 -0.69 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 91.78 -2.04 -2.17 93.82 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.51 -0.02 4.08 -0.49 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 91.87 -2.04 -2.17 93.91 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.42 -0.02 5.00 -0.4 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 93.07 -1.97 -2.07 95.04 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.78 0.05 6.85 0.73 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 90.63 -2.42 -2.60 93.05 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.2 0 0.00 0.2 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Reuters

KKR invests $2 bln in South Korean energy firm SK E&S

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Investment firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) said on Friday it had bought 2.4 trillion won ($2 billion) worth of newly issued redeemable convertible preferred shares of South Korean energy company SK E&S Co Ltd. SK Group conglomerate member SK E&S will use the funding to...
AFP

Oil-rich UAE to burn waste to make power

With rubbish piling up in the desert, the United Arab Emirates has found a new way to get rid of its trash -- incinerators that will turn it into electricity. According to Janek Vahk of Zero Waste Europe, incinerating rubbish may be "easier" than having space-consuming landfills, but it is far from green.
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
Reuters

Exxonmobil exploring carbon capture storage in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina and American energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) signed an agreement on Tuesday to look at ways to use carbon capture storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the...
pv-magazine.com

Green loan for 70 MW-plus rooftop solar program in Singapore

Singaporean solar developer Sunseap says it has secured an SG$85.8 million (US$63.6 million) green loan from two domestic banks for a PV rooftop program the company described as the “largest green energy project in Singapore to date.”. The fourth phase of the government tendered SolarNova plan will involve the installation...
Reuters

Mitsubishi Power starts operations of natgas turbine in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T), said on Thursday it had started commercial operations of a 500-megawatt natural gas turbine in Indonesia's Muara Karang Power Plant. Top thermal coal exporter Indonesia is planning to retire its coal-fired power plants gradually,...
power-technology.com

Sunseap-led consortium signs MoU to develop 7GWp solar systems in Indonesia

A consortium led by Sunseap Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with local and overseas partners to explore and build nearly 7GWp of solar power systems in Indonesia’s Riau Archipelago region. Singapore and Indonesia will be able to meet their green goals with the proposed solar power system,...
OilPrice.com

Major Cost Increase Threatens Solar Power In 2022

The surging cost of manufacturing materials and shipping could threaten 50 gigawatts (GW) – a staggering 56% – of the 90 GW of global utility PV developments planned for 2022, a Rystad Energy analysis shows. Commodity price inflation and supply chain bottlenecks could lead to the postponement or even cancelation of some of these projects, impacting demand and consumer pricing for solar-generated power.
industryglobalnews24.com

Researchers in Singapore studying geothermal energy for power generation

Singapore is currently studying the potential of harnessing geothermal energy. The energy from underground can be used for water desalination processes and power cooling systems. Highlights. Researchers from Singapore are studying geothermal energy. This can be used to harness electricity. The Energy Market Authority announced on Tuesday that studies will...
