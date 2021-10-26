Sunseap explores solar farms in Indonesia to power Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Friday, posting their steepest weekly gain in four, supported by firming aviation demand in several countries, which have eased travel restrictions. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel rose to $12.78 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $12.36 per barrel in the last trading session on Wednesday. The jet fuel cracks have gained 9.3% this week, the biggest weekly rise since Oct. 8, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "I think jet aviation demand is increasing with the re-opening of many Asian countries, especially November onwards... doing away quarantine can attract travellers," a Singapore-based trader said, adding that a relative tightness in supply was also supporting the cracks. "Refiners are being careful in their increment rate as they hope to strike a balance across barrels. I think given the current market, gasoline is their priority, while jet fuel -- as compared to gasoline and diesel – is still lagging behind." SOUTH KOREA PANIC BYING DIESEL EXHAUST FLUID - South Korean drivers are panic buying urea, an additive used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions, after China tightened exports, prompting the president's office to set up a taskforce on Friday to negotiate supplies from producer states like China. - Diesel cars represent 40% of registered motor vehicles in South Korea as of August, government data showed, after South Korea in 2015 made it mandatory for diesel cars to use urea solutions to control emissions. - Desperate South Korean drivers looking for urea solutions, also known as diesel exhaust fluid, were sharing locations of gas stations that still had inventory, while those who had stocked up ahead were selling at steep markups. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA fell 3.9% to 1.96 million tonnes in the week ended Nov. 4, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 6.2% this week to 858,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Friday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis. - Indonesia, Poland, Vietnam and other nations pledged on Thursday to phase out use of coal-fired power and stop building plants, but their deal at the COP26 climate summit failed to win support from China, India and other top coal consumers. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 91.58 -2.04 -2.18 93.62 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.71 -0.02 2.90 -0.69 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 91.78 -2.04 -2.17 93.82 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.51 -0.02 4.08 -0.49 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 91.87 -2.04 -2.17 93.91 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.42 -0.02 5.00 -0.4 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 93.07 -1.97 -2.07 95.04 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.78 0.05 6.85 0.73 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 90.63 -2.42 -2.60 93.05 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.2 0 0.00 0.2 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Comments / 0