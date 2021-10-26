CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Observations: Sabres convert on their chances in win over the Lightning

By Tj Luckman
 5 days ago

The Tampa Bay Lightning entered the Key Bank Center with a pristine record on the road; a perfect 2-0-0.

Perfect, that is, until they met the buzz saw that is the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo opened the scoring with a quick goal off a rush from Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson. Thompson's shot bounced right off Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott and onto the stick of Victor Olofsson, who fired in into the net to give Buffalo their first lead of the game.

The Lightning would answer late with a goal of their own off a shot from Ryan McDonagh. Anderson made the save but Killorn was able to find it quickly to deposit the puck in the net and knot things up.

In the second period, the Tampa Bay Lightning flat-out took over in every area but scoring. They dominated the Sabres in the shot share, out-attempting the Sabres at 5v5 22-10. For the game itself, the Lightning had an expected goals for percentage of 61.09% according to Natural Stat Trick.

For all the shots they were able to put on Craig Anderson, the 40-year-old saved all but one of them from the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Late in the 2nd, Sabres forward Drake Caggiula found himself on a partial breakaway and to the surprise of everyone, he put the game away.

Vinnie Hinostroza would add an insurance marker off a nice play set up by Sabres defensman Mark Pysyk in the 3rd period, while Robert Hagg and Victor Olofsson added a couple empty netters to chase the Lightning out of the building.

Let's take a look at three observations from Monday night's game in Buffalo.

1. Mark Pysyk a great addition in the defensive end

This isn't Mark Pysyk's first rodeo with the Sabres.

The former 23rd overall pick out of the 1st round of the NHL Draft made his breakthrough with the Sabres in 2012, and one thing that he displayed a good acumen for is how well he's able to orchestrate a zone exit.

Over time, Pysyk has developed in a number of ways, most notably his play in the defensive zone. Pysyk has always had a knack for preventing scoring plays in the defensive zone.

Pysyk was traded back in the 2016 offseason, and you wouldn't know it, but the Sabres have been missing a sound defenseman who is good at everything for a number of years.

There's only one word that can describe the defense of the Buffalo Sabres over the past few seasons: chaos.

Pysyk's return to the Sabres has brought stability to the defensive lineup for Buffalo. He makes plays when they need him to, such as a huge play made on Steven Stamkos at the end of the 2nd period to prevent a breakaway goal. He was able to disturb Stamkos just enough to keep a 2-1 lead heading into the 3rd period for the Sabres.

2. Craig Anderson once again a brick wall

For a guy who thought he might consider retirement over the off-season, he sure doesn't look like he's ready to go.

In fact, Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson is playing like he's still in his early to mid-30s. Anderson had only one save he couldn't make on Monday night against a team that prioritized peppering pucks on net.

Anderson’s win tonight was the 294th of his career. He moves into sole possession of 40th place in NHL history in goaltender wins.

3. Sabres can turn on the jets when needed

One thing that continues to surprise about the Sabres is the speed at which they're able to do things. You saw it just in the goals the Sabres scored tonight.

Drake Caggiula's goal came on a great burst of speed after seeing Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev mishandle the puck. He uses that and great puck protection to make his way down the ice and score the game-winner for the Sabres.

On Vinnie Hinostroza's goal, Mark Pysyk made a great defensive play and the puck bounced back over to the slot. Hinostroza saw an opening and burst into the zone, took the puck, and fired it by Brian Elliott.

Sabres head coach Don Granato made sure to put an emphasis on speed in training camp. Since game one, the Sabres have shown they can play a high-energy game when needed.

------------------------------

The Sabres will pack up and head out for a four-game road trip starting Thursday, as they head to California to take on the Anaheim Ducks.

We'll get your ready for the Sabres after dark as we get the Sabres Pregame Show rolling starting at 9 p.m. with Brian Koziol. Brian will take you all the way up to a 10 p.m. faceoff in Anaheim. You can hear all the action right here on the radio home the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550!

