CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Admits He’s Gone Soft, Thanks To Tampa Weather: ‘I Never Want To Deal With That Ever Again’

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScOCJ_0ccaPaJW00

By Michael Hurley , CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — For two decades, Tom Brady’s career was defined in part by his ability to thrive in any conditions. Through the blistering cold, driving snowstorms, and intense rain, Brady always managed to play his best no matter what the weather situation was for the Patriots. Along with all of the winning, it’s part of what endeared him to New England. (His first iconic game, of course, came to be known as The Snow Bowl, after all.)

Alas, Brady has moved on. And he’s learned that blue skies …  aren’t so bad.

Appearing on ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning, Brady said he’s learned some things about himself since moving to Tampa.

“The reality is I always considered myself — and I told this to [Bucs QB coach Clyde Christensen] the other day — I always considered myself a cold weather quarterback. But being here now, down in Tampa, I’m a warm weather quarterback,” Brady said. “That’s just, I mean screw that. I never want to deal with that ever again.”

Considering how well Brady adapted to the cold during his time at Michigan and New England, it’s hard to believe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SDyA_0ccaPaJW00

Tom Brady threw for 369 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs in a 36-7 snowy win over the Bears in 2010. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8rIT_0ccaPaJW00

Tom Brady threw for SIX touchdowns in just 35 minutes against the Titans during an impromptu October snowstorm. The Patriots won 59-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIVPI_0ccaPaJW00

Tom Brady runs for a touchdown in the Snow Bowl. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQx4g_0ccaPaJW00

Tom Brady celebrates the Patriots’ victory over the Steelers in the 2004 AFC Championship Game. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Alas, old age and a move south comes for everyone at some point or another.

Brady did win the NFC Championship Game with the Bucs in Green Bay last season, but he definitely faded in the second half . He was also mediocre in his return to Foxboro this year on a rainy night. Perhaps his newfound disgust for cold or inclement weather played a role.

Brady also admitted that he’s gone through his schedule just to make sure he doesn’t get surprised by any cold weather games this season.

“I’m already checking the weather forecast in November,” Brady said, regarding the Bucs’ Week 10 game against the Washington Football Team. “So it tells you how much I’ve softened up here in my very short period of time down here in South Florida.”

Brady’s already won just about everything there is to win, so perhaps the motivation for him to keep his toes warm in January will drive the Bucs to earn home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Some other highlights from Brady’s lengthy guest appearance:

–Brady said that he’s giving a Bitcoin to the fan who gave back his 600th touchdown ball. That fan’s name is Byron’s Kennedy, and though he made out with a decent little package, Brady noted that the fan didn’t have his best day at the negotiating table.

“Byron realized he lost all of his leverage when he gave the ball away. He should’ve held it and had as much leverage as possible,” Brady said.

Still: “At the end of the day, I think he’s still making out pretty well.”

–Peyton Manning ribbed Brady for stealing all of his coaches. In Tampa, Brady has Bruce Arians, Clyde Christensen and Tom Moore.

Manning finds this to be a little creepy.

“I feel like you’re ‘Single White Female,’ stage one stalker/clinger,” Manning said to Brady.

Brady couldn’t do much but laugh after that, telling Manning that he’s always a topic of conversation in the quarterbacks room in Tampa.

Brady also said he sometimes feels like he’s learning Manning’s offense in Tampa.

“I think I’m actually learning the Peyton Manning offense,” Brady said. “You know, all these formations I never heard of. So that actually took a while.”

Poor Christensen was minding his business at home on Monday night but ended up catching some stray bullets from Peyton.

That’s not nice.

Brady might have hit Manning with a joke about not being on the TB12 Method right off the bat, though.

–Eli asked Brady about Rob Gronkowski’s comments from his own Manningcast appearance, when he said he doesn’t watch film and makes Brady watch it for him.

“You know, the thing about Gronk is he’s such a quick study,” Brady said. “I mean, sometimes when you give Gronk too much information, he processes it so quickly, you can’t give it too him too much early in the week. So I like his process, it’s worked pretty well. His mind doesn’t need to be bogged down with film study.”

–Tom Brady: Still damaged from Super Bowl XLII and XLVI:

Understandable.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Responds To Gisele’s ‘Trade’ Suggestion

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, had an interesting back-and-forth exchange via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, began the day by admitting he misses New England’s beautiful fall weather and scenery. “Missing the fall this year,” Brady said on Twitter. Gisele then decided to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Peyton Manning
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Titans#American Football#Cbs Boston Boston#Patriots#Espn#Bucs Qb#Steelers#Elsa Getty Images Rrb
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
94.3 WCYY

Tom Brady First to Own This $6 Million Yacht and It’s Stunning

When he’s not on the football field, Tom Brady and his family set sail to tropical islands and lay anchor in exotic places on their multi-million-dollar yacht. Last year, they roughed it out in a measly $2 million boat, but Brady and his wife Giselle Bündchen upgraded to a six-million-dollar yacht this year called the Wajer-77, and he was the first in the world to do so.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Weather
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Comment About Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers let the entire world know that he “owns” the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers’ arch-rival. Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to weigh in on Rodgers’ now-viral comment. In his latest podcast with SiriusXM Radio, Brady jokingly congratulated Rodgers on his “shareholder” stake in...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy