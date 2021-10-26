CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple debuts SharePlay with iOS 15: Here’s how the new FaceTime works

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRcZt_0ccaPXcD00

(NEXSTAR) – With the release of iOS 15 Monday, Apple debuted a new feature for FaceTime that would have made all those family video calls in 2020 a lot more entertaining. The new feature is called SharePlay.

Basically, SharePlay lets you do more things when you’re on FaceTime calls. You can stream a movie as a group or you can listen to a song together, and anyone on the call would have the power to pause the movie or rewind the song.

Right now, the SharePlay feature works with Apple TV and Apple Music. Later this year, SharePlay will be compatible with the following streaming services, Apple says: Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, NBA, Twitch, TikTok, MasterClass, ESPN+, Paramount+ and PlutoTV.

You’ll also be able to share your screen on FaceTime, much like you can on Zoom from your computer. With screen sharing, Apple says you’ll be able to show your friends and family photos from your last vacation or show them apartment listings you’re considering.

Apple ordered to loosen rules around App Store

Apple announced some other improvements to FaceTime, as well. You’ll soon have the option to see everyone you’re talking to in a grid view. You can also use “portrait mode” to put yourself in focus on camera and blur your background while on a call. Similarly, you’ll also have options to isolate your voice from background noise or, when it’s important, ensure background noise is being picked up by the microphone – something that could help with a virtual music lesson, for example.

iOS 15 also allows you to invite anyone to a FaceTime call, even if they’re an Android user.

The update brings changes to messages, notifications, photos and search features. For the full breakdown, check out Apple’s announcement here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

iOS 15 brings new Announce Notifications feature for Siri, here’s how it works

IOS 15 expands on the previously available “Announce Messages” and “Announce Calls” features with the ability to have Siri “Announce Notifications” from first- and third-party apps. The functionality works with certain AirPods and Beats headphones as well as CarPlay, and there’s also the ability to customize which apps can use the feature.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

iOS 15.1 officially released with SharePlay and new iPhone 13 camera features

Apple has released iOS 15.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 15.1 for iPad, introducing the SharePlay watch party-like tool, delayed from the original release last month. The SharePlay feature enables those in the Apple ecosystem to enjoy media together via the FaceTime video calling platform. Apps will need to be on board with the platform too, enabling users to perfectly sync the content, so everyone is watching at the same time.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple releases iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 with SharePlay, vaccine cards in Wallet

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, incremental updates to the company's iOS 15 platform that contain new features like verifiable Covid-19 vaccination support in Wallet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facetime#Android#Disney Hulu#Nba#Tiktok#Masterclass#Espn#Paramount#App Store Apple#Klrt
IBTimes

Apple Updates 2021: How To FaceTime Someone Without An iPhone

Move over Skype and Zoom. Apple has announced that iPhone users will now be able to contact Windows and Android users on FaceTime, CNBC reports. Those that would like to FaceTime with loved ones who don’t own any Apple products must first download the latest version of iOS. A new feature will then let allow the Apple user to send a link in a web browser so their Android-using chat partners can join the FaceTime call.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES
Esquire

Apple Debuted New AirPods and Macbook Pro at Its Event Today. Here's Everything We Know.

Good Monday to you. To those of you, including one of us, nursing hangovers from an up-tempo Sunday night, we wish we could wish you an uneventful Monday. But Apple will not allow it. Today marks Apple's "Unleashed" Event, the October sequel to the big ole September Keynote the company tries to whips up a frenzy for every year. And though in the last few years the announcements have been kinda not exactly groundbreaking, the frenzy gets whipped nonetheless.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Disney
Laredo Morning Times

Apple Just Announced New AirPods - Here's How to Get Them

Apple announced the third-generation AirPods at a virtual presentation held on its Apple Park earlier today. This is the first time Apple has released a pair of non-Pro AirPods since 2019, and this new model has a bunch of new features. In response to the announcement, Amazon has slashed the...
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

Apple CarPlay Not Working? - Here's How to Fix Common Issues

With iOS 13 and onwards, Apple CarPlay brings an effortless view of the road ahead. It allows you to access your iOS apps by routing everything through your car’s infotainment system. Here we will highlight some of the most common problems faced by iOS users with Apple Carplay and how you can fix them. There are multiple reasons why CarPlay is not working or might stop working. Check that your iPhone should have the latest iOS version that supports CarPlay (iPhone 5 or newer)
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Hands-on: Here’s how tags work in the Reminders app on iOS 15

Apple’s Reminders app is leveled up in iOS 15 with tags. Let’s look at how to organize iPhone Reminders with tags, search, quickly create new reminders in a tag group, with Smart Lists, and more. The Reminders app has continually evolved over the years with more advanced features. This year,...
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Here’s How macOS Will Handle The Mouse Cursor On Apple’s New MacBook Pros

One of the biggest changes Apple made to their new MacBook Pros is that they pushed the display to the edge of the laptop. However, to accommodate the webcam, Apple brought over the notch design from the iPhone to the iPad which is an interesting choice, but it also leaves some questions on how users interact with it.
COMPUTERS
CNET

MacOS Monterey: Apple's new software arrives today. Here's how to download it

MacOS Monterey, Apple's new operating system for Macs, rolls out to Mac devices on Oct. 25. The Monterey OS comes alongside upgrades to Apple's MacBook line, including multiple new M1 chips and a new generation of AirPods. Monterey adds several of the new features found in iOS 15, like spatial audio in FaceTime and Apple's Focus feature.
SOFTWARE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Apple's new Products are here!

Apple has introduced its new products, including new Airpods and a new Macbook Pro!. The MacBook Pro has received its most significant update in years. Apple unveiled its next generation of computers on Monday.
9to5Mac

iOS 15 lets you set new iCloud recovery options, here’s how

Apple is making it easier to recover iCloud data in the event of forgotten passwords or device passcodes with iOS 15. There are two options. Let’s look at how iCloud Data Recovery Service works with iCloud Recovery Contacts and the iCloud Recovery Key. The new option to regain access to...
CELL PHONES
theapplepost.com

Apple releases new tvOS 15.1 update with SharePlay support

Apple has released tvOS 15.1, bringing SharePlay support to Apple TV users.. With the release of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey today, Apple has finally brought SharePlay, the new FaceTime feature that allows users to listen to songs, watch movies, share their screens, and view apps together during FaceTime calls, out of beta, with users able to share their Apple TV screen with friends and family to watch programs in sync together.
ELECTRONICS
macstories.net

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 15.1 with SharePlay, Safari for iPad Fixes, Shortcuts Improvements, and More

Alongside macOS Monterey, Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 15.1 – the first major updates to the operating systems introduced last month. Don’t expect a large collection of changes from this release, though: 15.1 mostly focuses on enabling SharePlay (which was announced at WWDC, then postponed to a later release a few months ago), rolling Safari back to a reasonable design, and bringing a few tweaks for the Camera app and spatial audio. Let’s take a look.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: What offers can we expect?

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! The countdown to Black Friday, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza, has begun. In less than a month, you’re going to be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Despite starting out as a one-day sales event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has today blossomed into a weekend-long event and, more recently, a one- or even two-week-long shopping spree. Soon enough, we’ll probably be calling it Black November. Tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events, with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and...
SHOPPING
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

2K+
Followers
903
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy