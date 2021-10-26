CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Week 10 high school football scores in Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week 10 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma. The Game of the Week went to the Windthorst Trojans vs the Petrolia Pirates. Play of the Night went to Brayden Berend from Windthorst. Click on the pictures to see highlights from the games. […]
WINDTHORST, TX
Jacksboro, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

