Hartford woman struck, killed on Rochambeau Bridge

By Morgan Cunningham
 5 days ago

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Connecticut State Police are investigating the death of a Hartford woman who was struck by another car on the Rochambeau Bridge and later died.

Police say Samantha Figueroa, 22, of Hartford, got out of her disabled car to flag down other drivers in the left lane of I-84 Eastbound in Southbury near Exit 13, around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

While negotiating a left curve, a car slammed into Figueroa's disabled car, which also struck her.

Emergency personnel transported Figueroa to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

