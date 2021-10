Two candidates are trying to make history in a campaign that has prompted big endorsements and an infusion of donations. Hamdi Mohamed and Toshiko Hasegawa have raised tens of thousands of dollars in their independent bids to defeat a pair of long established career politicians who sit on the Port of Seattle Commission. If either were elected, they would become the first woman of color to serve on the board.

