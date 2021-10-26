CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Jayson Tatum dominates as Boston Celtics best Charlotte Hornets

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvYZy_0ccaP5EM00

Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 41 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Boston Celtics rallied to end the host Charlotte Hornets’ perfect start with a 140-129 overtime win on Monday night.

After Dennis Schroder tied it at 129 on a 3-pointer with 2:41 left in overtime, Brown added a trey of his own and followed it with an emphatic dunk at the 1:21 mark. Schroder added four consecutive free throws and Tatum made two to put the game away.

Tatum dished out a team-high eight assists while Brown grabbed nine rebounds. Schroder finished with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Boston, which had dropped two in a row to open the season before a 107-97 win at Houston on Sunday.

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball scored 25 apiece to lead the Hornets. Bridges, who was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week earlier Monday, also grabbed 10 boards. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19 points, and former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward scored 15. Ball contributed nine assists.

Charlotte secured its best start in franchise history at 3-0 with a 111-95 win at Brooklyn on Sunday before losing on Monday.

Down by two at halftime, the Hornets fell behind by six late in the third quarter before closing on an 11-2 run to lead 97-94 entering the fourth. Tatum’s 3-pointer at 10:35 of the fourth brought the Celtics within one before Charlotte opened a 12-point lead.

The Celtics erased the gap and went ahead 120-119 on a Robert Williams III alley-oop dunk with 1:42 remaining. Ball answered with a pull-up 3-pointer with 1:30 on the clock before Tatum tied it with a pair of free throws at the 1:11 mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hGeU_0ccaP5EM00
Also Read:
NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

Ball missed a step-back trey with 51.7 seconds left, and Boston’s Marcus Smart missed a 3-point attempt with 27.4 to go. After a timeout, Smart stole the inbound pass from Hayward, and Boston called a timeout with 8.2 seconds remaining.

Charlotte stripped the inbound pass but was unable to get a shot off before the end of regulation.

Boston led 68-66 at halftime.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwyane Wade’s wife takes shot at Celtics

Gabrielle Union may have been a Clover in “Bring It On,” but she is no fan of the Boston Celtics. Union, actress and wife of ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, dissed the Celtics this week in an interview on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. Union spoke on the Heat’s “Big Three” era of Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh and said that it was really Boston who started the whole “superteam” movement in the modern NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Jaylen Brown
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 surprise players that could be traded this season

The Boston Celtics front office spent the majority of this past offseason retooling and bolstering the team’s depth chart so that they could be better prepared to have a successful campaign than they were during the year prior. Now, as we are literally just days away from their regular-season tip-off...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Nesmith breaks Jayson Tatum’s insane 3-point record

Move over Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics have a new king shooter in second-year guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith made the proclamation himself as he revealed that he broke Tatum’s practice record for the most 3-pointers without missing two in a row. According to the 22 year old, he just made 244 3-pointers during Monday’s practice.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eastern Conference
Bullets Forever

Wizards overcome Gafford’s injury and Beal’s off night to beat Celtics

The Wizards overcame a horrific performance from Bradley Beal and an injury to starting center Daniel Gafford to outlast the Boston Celtics, 116-107 last night. Washington ran its record to 3-1 in the young 2021-22 season. The best that could be said of Beal’s play last night was that he...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Garnett finally makes public acknowledgement of Ray Allen

Against all odds, the basketball world is witnessing its own version of the Peace of Westphalia. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took a major step this week in ending his longstanding feud with former Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen. Garnett publicly acknowledged Allen by name in an Instagram post this week after the three of them along with Paul Pierce all made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Allen reposted Garnett’s congratulatory message to his own Instagram page, and Garnett replied with a heart emoji.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum looks forward to Kemba Walker reunion

Wednesday’s season opener in New York will have an odd sense of familiarity coming from the other bench, now that Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are Knicks. Jayson Tatum is looking forward to the reunion. “I’m super excited to play New York in our first game, playing against Kemba and...
NBA
chatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets player grades from Monday’s overtime loss to Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets are undefeated no more after starting the season 3-0. The Hornets were outlasted by the Boston Celtics in overtime on Monday, 140-129. As the Celtics jumped out to a lead halfway through overtime, the Hornets began to press and force shots, showing some youth against a battle-tested team in Boston.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum boldly reveals 2 things jotted down on his ‘next step’ this season

After making his best run with the Boston Celtics last season, Jayson Tatum is now focused on becoming a complete basketball player. Having recorded a career-high of 26.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 4.3 apg last season, it appears as if Celtics talisman Jayson Tatum has no holes in his game at the moment. However, he recently admitted that he is still working on improving his game.
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka: Jayson Tatum was ‘pressing’ in rough season opener

Jayson Tatum did not have his best stuff in the Celtics’ season opener. Despite ending up with 20 points, it came on 7-for-30 shooting from the floor, including an abysmal 2-for-15 from three-point range. What was behind Tatum’s shooting struggles in Boston’s double-OT loss to the Knicks? Head coach Ime...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy