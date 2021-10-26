CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatum scores 41 points as Celtics beat Hornets 140-129 in OT

 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 41 points, Jaylen Brown added 30, including an emphatic dunk in overtime, and the Boston Celtics beat Charlotte 140-129 on Monday night, handing the Hornets their first loss of the season.

Dennis Schroder had nine of his 23 points in overtime, and Robert Williams added 12 points and 16 rebounds in a game that featured 28 lead changes.

Miles Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds and LaMelo Ball added 25 points on seven 3-pointers for the Hornets before fouling out in overtime. Kelly Oubre added 19 points for Charlotte (3-1), which was seeking its first 4-0 start in franchise history.

Both teams had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation but had difficulty inbounding the ball, resulting in neither team getting a shot off in the game’s final 15 seconds.

Charlotte fell behind by four in overtime, but Ball canned a long 3 to give the Hornets with 3:25 left and then knocked down two free throws to push the lead to 3.

But it was all Celtics from there.

Schroder and Brown made back-to-back 3s and Brown emphatically dunked over Bridges after receiving a pass on a fast break from Tatum. Schroder was 4 of 4 from the foul line down the stretch to help seal the game.

Ball was impressive all night.

With the game tied at 75, he got Marcus Smart off balanced with a drive to the top of the key and stepped back to drain a 3, saluting as it went through the net. A few seconds later Ball corralled a defensive rebound and released a full-court baseball pass to Gordon Hayward for a layup.

The Celtics erased a 12-point fourth quarter lead as Brown started to heat up.

Boston would battle back to cut the lead to one with 2:03 remaining as Tatum drove the lane and Mason Plumlee was called for goaltending. Boston intentionally fouled Plumlee at the other end of the floor and he missed both free throws badly. Boston took the lead on a dunk by Williams with 1:47 left.

But Ball would answer with a 26-footer at the other end to give the Hornets back the lead. Tatum tied with two free throws with 1:11 left, setting up a frantic, although scoreless final minute of regulation.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Attempted 50 3-pointers, making 19. … Boston’s Al Horford sat out with a left adductor strain. … Jabari Parker had 13 points.

Hornets: Charlotte played without Terry Rozier for the third time in four games because of a sprained ankle and forward P.J. Washington (knee) was also out. Coach James Borrego said before the game he does not know the extent of Washington’s injury, but added that he hopes it is nothing major.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Visit Orlando on Wednesday night.

The Eagle-Tribune

Brown scores 46, but Celtics fall to Knicks in 2 OTs

NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 35 points, Evan Fournier made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime and added 32 against his former team, and the New York Knicks outlasted Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics 138-134 on Wednesday night in the season-opener for both teams. Brown scored a...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics escape Charlotte with 140-129 win in overtime thriller, Tatum scores 41

Boston and Charlotte adopted the “best defense is more offense” mantra in a Monday night monsoon of points. With both offenses firing on all cylinders, the Celtics escaped with the victory, 140-129 in overtime behind Jayson Tatum’s 41 and Jaylen Brown’s 30 points. Al Horford (adductor) and Romeo Langford (calf)...
NBA
NBA

Celtics Silent Hornets’ Buzz, Pull Out Resilient OT Win

On Opening Night at Madison Square Garden, the Celtics rallied back from an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit with less than five minutes remaining in regulation against the New York Knicks, only to fall short, 138-134, in double-overtime. Five nights later, it was time for redemption. The situation was similar Monday night,...
NBA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Best part of Tatum's game vs. Hornets wasn't his 41 points

It seems unfair to put the spotlight on a single player given the total team effort it took for the Boston Celtics to rally back from a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit to take down the Charlotte Hornets in overtime Monday night. Newcomer Dennis Schroder hit some big shots; veteran Marcus Smart...
NBA
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Hands Hornets First Loss In Wild OT Fashion

The Celtics won in dramatic fashion Monday night as Boston traveled to Charlotte to take on the Hornets for the back end of its first back-to-back of the season. The Celtics took down the Hornets in overtime, 140-129, thanks to a late push at Spectrum Center. Boston improved to 2-2...
NBA
WNCT

