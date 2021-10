BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 714 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by 0.06% to 3.5%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO