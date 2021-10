South Korean media outlet My Daily named the foreign female K-pop idols that are the most popular right now. Keep on reading to see who was selected!. BLACKPINK member Lisa is from Bangkok, Thailand. Both her parents are pure Thai, while her step-father is Swiss. After passing the YG Entertainment Global Auditions in Thailand in 2010, Lisa started her trainee life in 2011. She debuted as a member of BLACKPINK in 2016. Lisa is the main dancer of the team and released her single album "LALISA" this year. She has established herself as a global star in South Korea and Thailand.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO