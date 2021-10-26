How to Install Apache Cassandra on Debian 11

This quick tutorial explains how to install and set up OpenSSH (SSHD) server and client on the Alpine Linux system. Further, you will learn how to build a Docker Linux container running sshd server based upon Alpine Linux image too. Tutorial details. Difficulty level Easy. Root privileges Yes. Requirements Alpine...
Microsoft will not automatically update unsupported PCs, so users must take it upon themselves to perform the procedure manually. But success requires a simple hack of the process. Microsoft has made it abundantly clear that it wants to limit Windows 11 installations to certain PCs with appropriate hardware security features....
If you use Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system, you might know that it automatically checks for the updates and installs them on active hours. So, in most cases, you don’t need to make any changes to the Windows update settings to receive the latest updates. However, Microsoft’s Windows...
Pip is a widely used package manager for the Python programming language. It is used for installing and managing additional packages that are not available in the Python standard library. In this article, I will show you how to install and use Pip on Debian 11.
I think Windows users, including me, have suffered enough. You are probably stumbling on this after trying hours or even days to make this work. So, as a kindness, I will just cut to the chase and show you the steps you need to install TensorFlow GPU on Windows 10 without giving the usual blog intro.
Latte Dock is one of the most popular and versatile panel and menu replacements for the KDE Plasma desktop. When you install it from source code, you get the very latest features and functions that are unavailable in most distro package repositories. No matter which Linux distribution you use, you...
JetBrains GoLand is a rich Go programming language editor for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It supports dozens of plugins that can be used to make it feel more at home for a wide variety of developers. Here’s how to get it working on Linux. Generic Linux installation instructions. The best...
In the following Linux tutorial, you will learn how to install and use R programming language on Ubuntu 20.04. Learn how to install R using the CRAN repository and install packages from both R’s CRAN repository or PPA cran2deb4ubuntu on Ubuntu 20.04.
Prusa Slicer is the in-house developed slicer tool built by Prusa for their 3D printers. If you’ve got a Prusa rig and need to slice some 3D files on Linux, you’ll want to install the Prusa Slicer app. Here’s how to do it. Note: To use the Prusa Slicer application...
Microsoft isn’t known as a hardware manufacture. Most of its product offerings are software however, that isn’t the case. Microsoft does make and sell hardware under its name. The Surface and the Surface Studio are two popular computers that it manufactures but it also manufactures keyboards and mouses. Microsoft Mouse...
Whether you're coding in C or building a Linux program from the source, you'll have to install a C compiler. The two major ones on Linux are the venerable GCC and the newer Clang. Here's how you can install them both on your machine. Installing GCC on Linux. GCC, or...
For those wishing to upgrade from Debian 10 Buster to Debian 11 Bullseye, the process is very simple, but does take a while depending on the connection speed to the Internet. An upgrade the other day took about an hour due to slow download speeds from the Debian US repository, likely because a lot of people are upgrading at the moment. If you’re ready to make the upgrade, learn how to do it here.
Stremio is a media center that allows users to watch movies, TV shows, and even YouTube videos instantaneously. It also supports DLNA and many other features. Here’s how to use Stremio on Linux. Installing Stremio on Linux. The Stremio application is available for a wide variety of Linux operating systems...
Earlier this month, Microsoft started offering Windows 11 to a select group of users as the company kicks off its phased rollout. The new update comes with a brand-new UI, features as well as general improvements to the operating system. While, Windows 11 is now available publicly, Microsoft is offering...
Prometheus is a free, open-source and web-based monitoring application that collects metrics from your services and stores them in a time-series database. In this post, we will show you how to install Prometheus monitoring on Debian 11.
Are you in need of a scientific calculator for your Linux PC? Can’t find anything good to use? Check out SpeedCrunch! It’s a high-precision, scientific calculator that sports tons of features and a speedy keyboard-driven interface. Here’s how to set it up on your system. Ubuntu installation instructions. SpeedCrunch is...
Skeuos is a GTK3/4 theme for Gnome Shell, as well as other GTK-based desktop environments on Linux. It comes in several different color variants and sports a clean, slick design that is sure to spice up your Linux setup. Here’s how to install the Skeuos GTK theme on your system.
A screenshot app is a basic yet important utility that everyone turns out to every once in a while. Although most Linux distros are capable of capturing screenshots by default, having a powerful screenshot app can extend those functionalities even further. In this article, we will take a look at...
In this guide, we will explore how to automate the process of user creation using Ansible in Linux systems. Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.
Ubuntu developer Steve Langasek was the one to announce earlier this week that the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system is officially open for development, with Python 3.10 supported by default. And now, early adopters and application developers interested in test driving the upcoming release can now download...
