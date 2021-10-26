How to Install LAMP Stack on Debian 11/10/9

Microsoft recently rolled out Android Apps to Windows 11. But this came with lots of limitations. First, the rollout is only for those under the Windows Insider Program. Secondly, the implementation right now only works for Apps on the Amazon AppStore. Thirdly, only about 50 Apps can be installed right now. And fourth, you must set your region to the United States.
I think Windows users, including me, have suffered enough. You are probably stumbling on this after trying hours or even days to make this work. So, as a kindness, I will just cut to the chase and show you the steps you need to install TensorFlow GPU on Windows 10 without giving the usual blog intro.
If you encounter the error message Unable to install Printer, with Error code 0x00000c1 when trying to add a printer to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, then this post is intended to help you. In this post, we will provide the most adequate solutions you can try to resolve this issue.
Microsoft will not automatically update unsupported PCs, so users must take it upon themselves to perform the procedure manually. But success requires a simple hack of the process. Microsoft has made it abundantly clear that it wants to limit Windows 11 installations to certain PCs with appropriate hardware security features....
Here's what you need to do to change the Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) on Windows 11:. Did you know that you can now set your Dynamic Refresh Rate in the Windows 11 Settings app? Changing your refresh rate on Windows is nothing new, the feature was first introduced on Windows 10 Insider build 20236 on the Dev channel in October 2020.
HEIC is a great file format for saving high-quality images without incurring insanely large file sizes. Not only that, but this image format allows you to store other data in the file, such as video and audio content. The only problem occurs when it comes time to try and get your files onto your Windows PC from your iPhone.
The ONEXPLAYER is one of the most powerful handheld gaming computers to date, with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage and an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display. But the ONEXPLAYER originally shipped with Windows 10. Want to...
Some Windows users are seeing error 0xC0070652 when installing or uninstalling Programs. The error message states “Another installation is already in progress. Complete that installation before proceeding with this install”. However, according to the users experiencing this issue, they are not installing or uninstalling any program. That’s why in this article, we will be seeing the reason for this error and how you can resolve it.
The point of the project is for game and application ports to hopefully be quicker, as the developer won't need to write an entirely new rendering backend so it can help port development. Perhaps with the likes of the Steam Deck coming which uses SteamOS Linux, we might see more developers take a look at it.
JetBrains GoLand is a rich Go programming language editor for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It supports dozens of plugins that can be used to make it feel more at home for a wide variety of developers. Here’s how to get it working on Linux. Generic Linux installation instructions. The best...
In a previous post, we have covered how to install Windows from an Android phone using DriveDroid. In this post, we will show you how to Install Windows from a micro SD Memory Card. This method comes in handy where you have Windows 11/10 ISO file but don’t have a USB drive to prepare and install/re-install Windows from a USB drive.
Pip is a widely used package manager for the Python programming language. It is used for installing and managing additional packages that are not available in the Python standard library. In this article, I will show you how to install and use Pip on Debian 11.
Prusa Slicer is the in-house developed slicer tool built by Prusa for their 3D printers. If you’ve got a Prusa rig and need to slice some 3D files on Linux, you’ll want to install the Prusa Slicer app. Here’s how to do it. Note: To use the Prusa Slicer application...
Earlier this month, Microsoft started offering Windows 11 to a select group of users as the company kicks off its phased rollout. The new update comes with a brand-new UI, features as well as general improvements to the operating system. While, Windows 11 is now available publicly, Microsoft is offering...
In this short article, I show how to install Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and how to force the upgrade of Windows 10 to Windows 11 in a mini PC rather than waiting for Windows to offer it. The reason I’ve coupled these two topics together is not because there is any dependency, but simply as I use WSL to help me perform administrative tasks like downloading and copying files when installing applications on Windows mini PCs.
Whether you're coding in C or building a Linux program from the source, you'll have to install a C compiler. The two major ones on Linux are the venerable GCC and the newer Clang. Here's how you can install them both on your machine. Installing GCC on Linux. GCC, or...
Windows 11 is a 64-bit only OS. Like macOS, Microsoft too has moved to supporting only 64-bit systems with its newest operating system. In addition to the 64-bit requirement, Windows 11 also requires secure boot UEFI and TPM 2.0 on a system in order to run. For many users, the TPM chip version is what blocks them from upgrading to Windows 11.
Stremio is a media center that allows users to watch movies, TV shows, and even YouTube videos instantaneously. It also supports DLNA and many other features. Here’s how to use Stremio on Linux. Installing Stremio on Linux. The Stremio application is available for a wide variety of Linux operating systems...
This only happens when I am running either Kali Linux or my Windows 10 32-bit VM. I can run two instances of Kali Linux and Ubuntu 20.04 just fine. I used to be able to run a combo of Kali Linux and my Windows 10 Target Box just fine. But...
Minecraft is a game that has been played all over the world for years. Players are always looking for new ways to transform the gaming experience. One way is by using shaders for Minecraft PE. This post will cover how to install Minecraft shaders for Android so that you can enjoy Minecraft to its fullest.
