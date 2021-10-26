CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Jokes He Enjoyed Facing Peyton Manning More Than Eli on MNF Telecast

By Doric Sam
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reunited with longtime rival Peyton Manning during the Manning brothers' telecast of the Monday Night Football...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
985thesportshub.com

Hear what Tom Brady said to Bill Belichick and Mac Jones after Sunday’s game

Tom Brady elected to keep most of his interactions with his former teammates to himself after his 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. While we’ll probably never know what was said between him and Bill Belichick in their 20-minute postgame meeting in the Buccaneers locker room, some of his on-field greetings have made their way to social media.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnf#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Giants
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Responds To Gisele’s ‘Trade’ Suggestion

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, had an interesting back-and-forth exchange via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, began the day by admitting he misses New England’s beautiful fall weather and scenery. “Missing the fall this year,” Brady said on Twitter. Gisele then decided to...
NFL
Wicked Local

Whatever happened to Tom Brady's mansion in suburban Boston?

His old locker in Gillette Stadium is occupied by someone else. The luxury suite his family used belongs to someone else. And when Tom Brady returns to Foxborough, Massachusetts Sunday to face his old team, the New England Patriots, with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there will be another reminder of his new reality.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
94.3 WCYY

Tom Brady First to Own This $6 Million Yacht and It’s Stunning

When he’s not on the football field, Tom Brady and his family set sail to tropical islands and lay anchor in exotic places on their multi-million-dollar yacht. Last year, they roughed it out in a measly $2 million boat, but Brady and his wife Giselle Bündchen upgraded to a six-million-dollar yacht this year called the Wajer-77, and he was the first in the world to do so.
CARS
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Comment About Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers let the entire world know that he “owns” the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers’ arch-rival. Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to weigh in on Rodgers’ now-viral comment. In his latest podcast with SiriusXM Radio, Brady jokingly congratulated Rodgers on his “shareholder” stake in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy