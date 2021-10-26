CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: Victor Olofsson scores twice as Buffalo Sabres handle Tampa Bay Lightning

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGapc_0ccaN2Mv00

Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson scored twice, Craig Anderson made 35 saves and the Sabres beat the visiting Tampa Bay Lighting for the first time in almost three years in a 5-1 win on Monday.

Olofsson, who has a team-leading four goals, notched the first tally and finished the scoring with an empty-netter late in the third period.

A free-agent acquisition in late July, the 40-year-old Anderson was stellar in the second period with it tied at 1. The Sabres improved to 3-1-0 with Anderson on his new club.

Robert Hagg posted a goal and an assist, Vinnie Hinostroza and Drake Caggiula scored and Tage Thompson added two assists.

The Sabres, who last defeated Tampa Bay on Nov. 13, 2018 in Buffalo — have points in five of six games (4-1-1).

Alex Killorn tallied for the Lightning, who still have not scored in the first period or led at any point of regulation in their six games.

Backup goalie Brian Elliott made his first start for the Lightning and stopped 20 of 23 shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ti3HI_0ccaN2Mv00 Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Barkov, Bennett drive the Panthers to the no. 1 spot

Forward Corey Perry skated in his 1,100th NHL game, becoming the 14th active player and 202nd all-time to reach the milestone.

In the two clubs’ first meeting since Dec. 31, 2019, the Lightning continued a bad trend when they surrendered the opening marker for the sixth straight game when Olofsson put in a rebound off Thompson’s blast at the 1:41 mark of the first period.

With 94 seconds remaining in the first, the visitors evened it at 1 when Killorn had Ryan McDonagh’s distant shot near the blue line strike him and get through for his first goal.

In the second, Anderson withstood the Lightning’s steady attack of 11 shots, but his counterpart at the other end had very little work as the Sabres did not register their first of the period until over 13 minutes in.

However, Caggiula put one past Elliott in the last minute when he secured a puck at center ice and outskated Mikhail Sergachev on a breakaway.

He then slipped in his first goal, and the Russian defenseman smacked his stick in frustration on the right post.

Early in the third, Hinostroza found some open ice and whipped a wrister from the high slot for his first goal for Buffalo — at 4:25 for a 3-1 lead.

Hagg and Olofsson scored into open nets when the Lightning decided to pull Elliott for an extra skater.

— Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sabres score twice in shootout, beat Coyotes 2-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson and Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Buffalo improved to 2-0 following a 5-1 win over Montreal on Thursday night. Cody Eakin scored in the second period for the Sabres, and Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves before stopping two of three shots in the tiebreaker.
NHL
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals Preview and Game Day Thread: A return to D.C.

The last time these two teams met, they were playing in the round-robin of the 2020 NHL Playoffs in the bubble in Toronto and the Lightning haven’t won their two back-to-back Stanley Cups yet. One year later both teams remain amongst the Stanley Cup contenders, but face different challenges: while the Lightning are trying to win their third consecutive championship, the Capitals are wondering if they’re still able to achieve something with their quickly aging roster.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Brian Elliott
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay pull off another comeback to take an overtime win against Washington

On Saturday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning completed another comeback to take a second overtime win in a row. The Lightning still haven’t had a lead in regulation after three games and allowed the goal first for the third consecutive game, but played probably their best game so far this season. Justin was on duty to recap this game [Raw Charge]
NHL
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals odds, picks and prediction

The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-0) faces the Washington Capitals (1-0-0) Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Lightning vs. Capitals odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Lightning was surprised...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Lighting
litterboxcats.com

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #FLAvsTBL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook. PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight vs Vasilevskiy (2-1-0 .890 / 3.25 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay. Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners) The Florida Panthers will be going for their...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning claim Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers

The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed forward Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. He boomerangs back to them after the Lightning waived Barre-Boulet prior to the submission of their opening night roster and was claimed by the league’s newest franchise. Seattle was third in the waiver priority order, and so had a good chance of getting him when they placed the claim. Now, he’s back with the Tampa Bay Lightning organization after his short stint in Seattle.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
WFLA

Tampa Bay Lightning unveil back-to-back Stanley Cup ring

The Lightning’s 2021 Stanley Cup Championship Ring boasts an incredible 273 round diamonds, 45 custom-cut diamonds, 20 princess-cut diamonds, 30 custom-cut sapphires and 22 tapered-baguette sapphires for a total gem carat weight of approximately 31.67 carats, once again making history as the largest ring by carats in Jostens history.
NHL
NHL

At the Final Horn | Olofsson scores Sabres' lone goal in loss to Bruins

Victor Olofsson scored a late goal to prevent a shutout, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-1 to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Friday. The loss snapped Buffalo's three-game winning streak to begin the season. David Pastrnak, Tomas Nosek, Charlie Coyle, and Taylor Hall scored goals for the Bruins....
NHL
milehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche strike the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in the shootout

The Colorado Avalanche and Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning were in for a good Saturday night duel, which saw it go beyond the extra frame. The Avs would eventually win in the shootout 3-2 and win the game 4-3. Mikko Rantanen was looking to extend his four-game point streak...
NHL
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Lightning in Buffalo on Monday

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-1-1, second in the Atlantic) LINE: Sabres +173, Lightning -209; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 8-16-4 at home. The Sabres averaged...
NHL
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres Preview and Game Day Thread: Process over Outcome

After losing two consecutive games last week at Amalie Arena, the Tampa Bay Lightning are heading on a small road trip for their first back-to-back of the season. Tonight, in the first leg of this back-to-back, the Lightning will face the Buffalo Sabres — another team coming off a two-game losing streak. But if the Lightning’s results have been very underwhelming so far, the Sabres had a pretty decent start, recording points in four out of five games this season.
NHL
snntv.com

Buffalo dominates Tampa Bay, 5-1

BUFFALO, NY (SNN-TV) - Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Sabres in a 5-1 win against the Lightning on Monday night. Robert Hagg had a goal an an assist, Tage Thompson tallied two assists and the Sabres got goals from Drake Caggiula and Vinnie Hinostroza in their first victory over the Lightning in eight meetings.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy