Albuquerque, NM

Authorities investigating inmate’s death at Albuquerque jail

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s officials said they were investigating the death of a jail inmate Monday night.

They said violent crimes detectives were called out to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately release the name, age or gender of the deceased inmate or release any additional details about the case.

They said an update will be provided when more information is available.

