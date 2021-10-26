CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

No end in sight for high gas prices in Attleboro area, elsewhere

By Stephen Peterson speterson@thesunchronicle.com
Sun Chronicle
 10 days ago

Driving in Massachusetts keeps getting more expensive, and by sizable amounts. The cost of gasoline in the Bay State jumped another 8 cents a gallon over the past week after climbing 9 cents each of the previous two weeks. The average price is $3.35 per gallon, AAA Northeast found...

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1049 The Edge

Gas Prices Are Now At A 7-Year High Nationwide

Gas prices all over the country have slowly been creeping up this year to a level we haven't seen in close to 7 years. In California, gas prices have reached $7.59 a gallon. If gas prices start to get that high in Michigan your asking for a Mad Max scenario. These prices are just gonna give people more incentive to go out and purchase an E-Vehicle (Electric Car). Honestly, it would probably turn out to be way cheaper, in the long run, to get one, because I don't see these prices getting any better in the future.
TRAFFIC
Mysuncoast.com

Gas prices at new high for 2021, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices stabilized over the weekend after rising another 13 cents, last week, AAA is reporting. The state average now sits at $3.31 per gallon. That’s a new 2021 high, and the most expensive daily average price since October 2014. “Gas prices have been dragged...
TAMPA, FL
wfirnews.com

No letup in sight: Gas prices usually drop in the fall, but not this year

This year is shaping up as a most unusual one when it comes to gas prices — and we are now paying for it. Pump prices typically reach their peak in late spring into summer — then drop during the fall months, but right now, AAA Mid-Atlantic says gasoline in the Roanoke region currently averages 7 cents a gallon higher in the last week, 26 cents in a month, and since last year at this time, $1.22. AAA says there are currently few signs of any easing soon, especially with the holiday travel and winter heating seasons still on the horizon. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
St. Louis Business Journal

Missouri gas prices hit 7-year high

The average price of gas across the state of Missouri is the highest it's been since October 2014. According to AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide average gas price is $3.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is 8 cents more compared to this day last week and $1.20 more than this time last year.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
Attleboro, MA
Traffic
theeastcountygazette.com

Gas Prices at an All-time High Globally

Gasoline prices are at a seven-year high, according to federal data. Though there are some clear reasons for this that are particular to this moment in time, such as the ongoing effects of the global pandemic, gas prices are the result of a variety of complex factors. The reasons for...
TRAFFIC
keranews.org

Texas gas prices reach 7-year high

Texas drivers are paying, on average, about $3.05 for a gallon of gas. A year ago, the average was about $1.88 per gallon. Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas, said demand for gas is quickly outpacing supply. “A lot of that's likely due to more people getting vaccinated for...
TEXAS STATE
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BRONX, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Bronx, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Delta at 1537 Palisade Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1657 Jerome Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Maguire
WINKNEWS.com

Why Florida gas prices are at a 7-year high

Florida gas prices are the highest they have been since 2014, as countries in control of much of the world’s fossil fuel supplies keep production low despite economic recovery from the pandemic. How much would it cost someone with an average tank of 14 gallons to fill up? Since gas...
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: The high price of even higher gas taxes

High gas prices are not exactly new to Pennsylvanians, but this is ridiculous. Maybe back in September, $3.33 a gallon seemed like the highest they could get, but here we are in October with prices up to $3.50 a gallon. For those wondering, it hasn’t cost that much to fill up your tank since 2014.
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Natural Gas Prices to Increase More by the End of 2021

Brace yourselves—natural gas prices are supposed to increase by an estimated third in the coming months and bring the total 2021 increase even higher. In an era where energy prices are the biggest driver of inflation, here's what to know about natural gas prices by the end of 2021—and how that cost will impact the economy at large.
TRAFFIC
Jamestown Sun

North Dakota gas prices at seven-year high

Gas prices in North Dakota are at a seven-year high, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group. The average price of gas Monday, Oct. 25, in North Dakota was $3.18 per gallon, according to AAA. The average price of gas in North Dakota was $2.05 per gallon a year ago and $2.55 per gallon at this time in 2019.
JAMESTOWN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#U S Economy#Aaa Northeast
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Area Gas Prices Continue To Climb

JAMESTOWN – Gas prices continue to climb across the nation, in New York, and the Jamestown area. AAA reported Monday the national average $3.40 per gallon; up one cent from last week’s average of $3.39. In New York state, the price is up two cents to $3.55. As of today,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
KITV.com

The price of paradise is getting higher ... at the gas pump

HONOLULU -- Gas is taking a bigger chunk of the household budget these days. Shuttling kids around town has gotten expensive for John Kao. He said he easily drops a $100 on gas just on the weekends. "Unfortunately, you know, you got to go where you got to go so...
HONOLULU, HI
WCPO

Cincinnati-area gas prices jump to $3.35

CINCINNATI — So much for gas prices falling in early November, when demand for gasoline is usually around its lowest level of the year. With crude oil prices reaching new highs – and hitting $85 a barrel this week – gas prices are making another unusual autumn jump. Many Cincinnati-area stations raised their price to $3.35 a gallon on Thursday morning. They had hit $3.29 three weeks ago. According to the Energy Information Institute, that is their highest level in Southwest Ohio since August 2014, seven years ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
Gazette

Gassed out: Propane prices may skyrocket this winter

Propane prices could soar as much as 100% this winter, leaving millions of rural people to bundle up or shell out thousands of dollars to heat their homes. The average wholesale price per gallon of propane is currently a dollar higher than this time last year, having increased from around $0.60 last October to $1.60 now, according to the Energy Information Administration. In some places, such as Mont Belvieu in Texas, the price is three times higher than in the past several years.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy