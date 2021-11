It's been said that "doctors make the worst patients." While that may be true, I would posit that it's moms who don't know how to take a sick day. Among my mom friends, we've often laughed about how there is no such thing as a "sick day" for us. Even when the whole house has whatever illness is going around, it's mom or dad who still gives cuddles, checks symptoms, makes soup and keeps everyone going.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO