Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported for the second day in a row by the Bell County Public Health District. The new deaths follow seven others that the district reported this week on its dashboard, with the county now having seen a total of 711 deaths from the virus since the pandemic’s start. Nikki Morrow, interim director of the district, said that these new deaths occurred between Aug. 20 and Oct. 18.

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO