Mississippi State

State senator announces campaign for 4th Congressional District seat

By Caroline Wood
WDAM-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi state senator dropped his name in the hat for the upcoming election for the U.S. House of Representatives. Mississippi State Senator Brice Wiggins announced his intention to run for the 4th Congressional District seat Monday. Wiggins is currently serving in his third term in...

www.wdam.com

