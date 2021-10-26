‘The Art of Hope’ exhibit to display interpretations of mental wellness and mental health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana’s third annual Art of Hope exhibit will be on display from Oct. 27 through Nov. 21 at the University of St. Francis Rolland Art Center, located at 1200 Leesburg Rd.

“Art of Hope puts a spotlight on local artists and their inspiring interpretations of mental health, recovery, healing and hope. The exhibit opens the door for frank and fascinating conversations around mental health and the way it impacts our lives,” said Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana.

Gallery hours:

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Opening night is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana is anticipating nearly 50 artworks from 23 area artists to be on display.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.