CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lost hiker ignores ‘unknown’ cellphone calls from search and rescue team

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgHYx_0ccaKSoH00

(NEXSTAR) – Just how bad have spam cellphone calls become? One lost hiker inadvertently ignored help because the calls were coming from an unknown number, search and rescue officials said.

The unnamed hiker started hiking Colorado’s Mount Elbert at 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 but hadn’t returned by 8 p.m. that evening, according to Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR), who were notified the person was missing.

Mount Elbert is the highest peak in the state of Colorado at 14,400 feet.

“Multiple attempts to contact the subject via their cell phone were unsuccessful,” the LCSAR said in a news release, and five team members set out around 10 p.m. to find the missing individual in the dark.

‘Superhero’ 4-year-old falls off 70-foot cliff in Kentucky, survives

After hours of combing the Rocky Mountain terrain without luck, the search team returned at 3 a.m. the next morning.

LCSAR officials said a team of three searchers went back out at 7 a.m. on Oct. 19 to check an area where hikers often lose their way, but learned around 9:30 a.m. that the hiker had managed to return on their own.

“The subject stated they’d lost the trail around nightfall and spent the night searching for the trail, and once on the trail, bounced around onto different trails trying to locate the proper trailhead, finally reaching their car the next morning, approximately 24 hours after they’d started their hike, LCASR officials said in the release. “They had no idea that SAR was out looking for them.”

The search and rescue team asked people not to judge the hiker’s decision to ignore the calls, adding that common sense in hindsight is not often obvious to someone alone, lost and panicking.

They had the following message for Mount Elbert visitors: “If you’re overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a SAR team trying to confirm you’re safe!”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Overdue Colorado hiker ignores calls from rescuers thinking they were scammers

ASPEN, Colo. — The Lake County Search and Rescue in Colorado were called out to help find an overdue hiker lost on the state’s highest peak. Crews searched for the hiker for several hours overnight across common areas spot many people get lost on Mount Elbert. They also said they tried multiple times to call the hiker’s cell phone.
COLORADO STATE
outtherecolorado.com

Utah campsite murder: What we know six weeks later

On August 18, the bodies of two newlyweds – Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner – were recovered from a creek near Moab in Utah's La Sal Mountains. While this grisly discovery initially created quite a bit of buzz, the case has since fallen off of the media radar, even though it remains unsolved.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
Magnolia State Live

Two men arrested after being found unconscious off Mississippi highway in truck with engine still running

Two Mississippi men were arrested after they were found unconscious inside a truck with the engine running off the side of the road. Jefferson Davis County deputy Michael Davis noticed a white truck off Hwy 42 in Prentiss near the entrance to Jeff Davis Lake. Once he approached the vehicle, he realized the engine was running and the vehicle was still in drive. Two men were inside, both unconscious.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Man Rescued After Surviving Two Months in Bear-Infested ‘Ice Kingdom’

A Russian reindeer herder was rescued for the second time from Siberia‘s frigid “ice kingdom.” He miraculously survived two months in the bear-infested region. The feat in and of itself is extraordinary. However, there’s something to say for the man’s luck, karma, juju, or whatever you might call it. As it so happens, the reindeer herder has gone missing in the frozen wasteland before.
ACCIDENTS
Post Register

Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly admits to beating man

An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Saturday after she admitted to beating a man. The victim called police around 2 a.m. to report Kennedy Rolston, 23, had attacked him by punching him in the face multiple times, kicking him, scratching him and hitting him in the groin. Rolston admitted to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Weather#Hikers#Nexstar#Lcasr
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – update: Police say ‘human error’ led to surveillance team mistaking Brian Laundrie for his mother

The chief of the North Port Police Department has said “human error” led to a surveillance team mistaking Brian Laundrie for his mother. Officers from North Port police believed they had spotted Mr Laundrie returning to his parents home several days after his girlfriend Gabby Petito was reported missing, but it later emerged it was his mother Roberta Laundrie.It’s now believed Mr Laundrie may have already been dead at the time.Todd Garrison said once they realised the mistake, it was important to acknowledge it publicly.“As a leader, what do I do?” Mr Garrison told an audience at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
blac.media

Justice for Taleah Lowe: How Many More Must Die Before We Stop This?

It’s remarkable how many Black and Brown women, are reported to lead full, happy lives, and yet somehow when they’re discovered dead under suspicious circumstances, the conclusion reached by authorities is often suicide or “accidental without foul play.” That’s typically where investigations in the cases of these Black and Brown women begin and end.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Restaurant Manager Speaks Out About ‘Surveillance Footage’ on Last Night She Was Seen Alive

The investigation into Gabby Petito’s disappearance took a heartbreaking turn when officials discovered her body on September 19th. Later reports included more tragic details confirming the 22-year-old’s death by strangulation. Many hoped for more answers regarding her homicide from the full autopsy report. However, the report released additional upsetting information instead. It turns out, her remains likely fought the elements for weeks before their discovery.
JACKSON, WY
CBS Denver

4 Killed In Crash Near Colorado-Wyoming State Line

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Four people tragically lost their lives in crash on Highway 85 in Weld County on Saturday. Colorado State Patrol say it happened a few miles south of the Colorado-Wyoming state line. The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Two vehicles were involved; a 2015 Jeep and a 2018 Honda. File photo (credit: CBS) A 30-year-old man and a 30-year-old male passenger were in the Jeep and died. A 22-year-old woman was driving the Honda with a 24-year-old female passenger. Both women died. Authorities say the Jeep’s driver was from Illinois, and the remaining victims are from Cheyenne, Wyoming. CSP believes the Jeep’s driver was impaired, adding that driver was heading south and crossed into oncoming traffic. They reportedly hit the Honda head on.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks And Wildlife Cameras Capture Mountain Lion Leaping Over Puddle

(CBS4)– Wildlife cameras from Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured a mountain lion leaping over a puddle. Those big cats are strong and fast. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) They can hit speeds of 45 mph and the cats can jump 19 feet straight up in the air. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) While bears might not be able to hit those speeds or heights, the one captured on video shows that he can meander around the puddle, and even jump a little! (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
ANIMALS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy