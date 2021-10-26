CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek to ID trio in West Elsdon fatal shooting of 18-year-old

By WGN Web Desk
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — A trio of teens, who police say waited at a West Elsdon corner to gun down an 18-year-old last month, is being sought by police.

Authorities said three unidentified males, believed to be in the age range of 16 to 23, stood in the 5400 block of South Avers Street on Sept. 25 just before 8:30 p.m. Police said the group waited until the teen, identified as Azul de la Garza, arrived in their vehicle and shot them multiple times.

Police released the following descriptions of the offenders:

  • Male, white Hispanic, 16-20 years old, 5 feet to 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a black tank top, black pants, and white shoes.
  • Male black, 16-20 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a red hoodie with black stripe, black pants and black shoes.
  • Male white/white Hispanic 16-23 years, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall wearing a black/white/blue puffy jacket, light colored jeans, red and black gym shoes and a full white head mask with black design.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com or call Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380.

