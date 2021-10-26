Woman with extensive Halloween display is out for blood

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Lisle resident hopes to lure blood donors to her home this weekend with another critically acclaimed Halloween display.

Kristyn Jo Benedyk lost her sister, Kimberley Benedyk Sandford, to cancer last year and honors her sibling by organizing blood drives with Versiti.

“We started to learn that actually the largest use of donated blood is cancer patients,” she said.

Blood supplies continue to be low. So, once again, Benedyk is hosting a Halloween blood drive at her elaborately decked out residence.

Unfortunately, the blood collectors will be dressed as boring old phlebotomists.

A look at last year's A Pint for Kim blood drive around Halloween. Photo credit Kristyn Jo Benedyk

“I think they have pretty strict protocols,” Benedyk said. “So, we can’t, unfortunately, dress them up as vampires.”

The blood drive, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, will feature music and food and buses on which people will make their donations.

More information can be found at APintForKim.com .