CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama man dies after fall from Mississippi parking garage

By The Associated Press
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3zUD_0ccaKIEF00

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — An Alabama man who had been celebrating his birthday at a Mississippi casino died late Friday after he fell from the top of a parking garage, authorities said.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified him as 45-year-old Joseph Baynes of Daphne, Alabama. WLOX-TV reported Baynes, his wife and another couple had been at Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, which is next to the Gulf of Mexico.

FEMA individual aid: 8 Mississippi counties; public aid: 19

Witnesses told officers that the group was returning to their vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage when Baynes jumped onto the top of a support pillar, stumbled and fell over the edge.

Baynes’ body was recovered from the water of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. A police report said he had severe head trauma and obvious broken bones, according the Sun Herald. The death is being investigated as an accident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, MS
Local
Alabama Accidents
Harrison County, MS
Accidents
Biloxi, MS
Accidents
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Daphne, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Accident#Ap#Wlox Tv#Hard Rock Casino#The Sun Herald
WGNO

WGNO

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy