DHS employees, community members affected by recent search warrant

EAU CLAIRE — A search warrant that occurred last week at the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services office greatly impacted employees and the community members they serve, according to the department director.

The search warrant was executed by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office as part of its ongoing investigation into DHS financial practices that began in May 2020. Last Monday, Sheriff’s Office deputies seized financial records and computer equipment from DHS offices located in the county government complex at 721 Oxford St., where the Sheriff’s Office also resides.

During its meeting Monday, the DHS Board received information about the search warrant and expressed support for the department.

DHS Director Diane Cable said the search warrant was executed primarily in her office and DHS fiscal staff offices. No records containing personal information of people served by DHS were provided to the Sheriff’s Office during the search warrant, Cable said.

“The records that I’m aware that they’ve taken are all fiscally related,” Cable said.

Sheriff’s Office investigators will review the information gathered last week and determine if potential crimes or wrongdoing occurred and who may need to be interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Cable said she has “no awareness of any wrongdoing within the department. The department and staff here continue to be cooperative in providing and responding to the information requested.”

Sheriff Ron Cramer has repeatedly expressed frustration that the county has not been more cooperative with the investigation.

‘Profound effect’

Cable said the execution of the search warrant had “a profound effect” on DHS employees, but they continued to work with vulnerable community members.

“We have committed and dedicated staff as public servants who even in the midst of challenging situations continue to serve and respond to the needs of the department and those we serve,” Cable said. “While it was stressful, people were very cooperative in responding to the request, and we are working to continue to move forward.”

Katherine Schneider, County Board supervisor and DHS Board member, expressed “heartfelt thanks to the staff” of DHS for “coming to work after that disruptive way the warrant (was) served.”

Colleen Bates, County Board supervisor and DHS Board chairwoman, agreed. According to Bates and others, Sheriff’s Office deputies executed the search warrant while wearing flak jackets and possessing weapons.

“I found that extremely upsetting,” Bates said.

Bates noted how unusual the execution of the search warrant was and expressed concern with the investigation’s impact on the perception of county government.

“In all the years I’ve served on the County Board, I have never heard of one department serving a warrant on another,” Bates said. “What impact does this have on the reputation of the county? I can’t believe there’s anything that will come out of this (investigation) that shows any criminal activity, but I think the impact will be long-lasting.”

County Board Chairman Nick Smiar reiterated that the investigation has no connection to the County Board and that he and the County Board support DHS.

“This is a totally independent investigation request, and in my opinion, an improper one,” Smiar said during Monday’s meeting. “You have the support of the board in this process, and we have no indication and no reason to believe that there’s anything that has gone amiss.”

Smiar, who last week called on Cramer to end the investigation, expects it to remain open for the foreseeable future.

“My opinion is the sheriff will probably continue this as long as he can, which would be a long time, because in order to close it, there’s going to have to be an admission that there’s nothing there,” Smiar said.

The investigation began in May 2020 as a fact-finding inquiry into DHS financial practices. That came shortly after Supervisors Mark Beckfield and Steve Chilson, representing what they said was a double-digit number of County Board supervisors who had similar concerns about DHS, spoke with Cramer.

Smiar has maintained that Beckfield and Chilson acted improperly by speaking to the sheriff as representatives of the County Board and requesting the inquiry.

Martha Nieman, County Board supervisor and DHS Board member, asked Monday if Beckfield and Chilson can be held accountable for speaking with Cramer and effectively starting the investigation. Smiar said they cannot.

“I assure you if there was a way to do it, I would’ve done it,” Smiar said. “The answer is no.”

“That’s too bad.” Nieman replied. “With the amount of trouble that’s been caused, I think those people should stand up and give their reasons and speak publicly.”

Smiar also said that the county is no longer working with Rich White, an attorney hired in September 2020 to provide outside counsel for the county on the sheriff’s investigation. White is a former Eau Claire County district attorney.

White is not currently being retained by the county because “the service is not needed at this point, and we are looking at other alternatives,” Smiar said.

Upcoming budget

During the meeting, Schneider expressed concern that the search warrant could impact the DHS 2022 budget. Smiar noted the same concern during a recent interview with the Leader-Telegram.

The DHS Board discussed a proposed 2022 budget amendment from the county Finance and Budget Committee that would create six new positions at DHS in 2022 instead of the 11.83 full-time-equivalent workers proposed in County Administrator Kathryn Schauf’s budget recommendation. The amendment allows for the remaining 5.83 FTE positions to be reconsidered by no later than next June, ideally when DHS has filled its vacancies.

Cable spoke against the amendment, saying it “is not allowing us as a department to be responsible in responding to the needs of the community.”

Smiar said the DHS budget request must be presented clearly when the County Board considers the 2022 budget on Nov. 2. If that occurs, Smiar thinks the department “will have enough allies on the (County) Board to defeat the amendment.”

Vacancy update

The DHS Board also received an update on department vacancies. DHS currently has 18.5 full-time equivalent vacancies, meaning there are 18 vacant full-time positions and one vacant part-time position.

Of those vacancies, Cable said four people are starting soon, and recruitment is taking place for the remaining 14.5 FTE. Those vacancy numbers are separate from the 11.5 FTE positions DHS has on the county bridge plan.

Cable said a few applicants for vacant jobs in the past 18 months have said they didn’t want to work at DHS because of the ongoing Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Financial update

Through August, the most recent month for which data is available, DHS had a deficit of about $62,000. That figure comes from a revenue deficit of about $523,000 and expenditures savings of about $461,000. That number is expected to decrease to about $30,000 when the 2021 wage increase cost is applied, according to department fiscal staff.

Through the first eight months of 2021, DHS has spent $21.39 million on its programs, $2.65 million below its budgeted amount of $24.04 million. That means the department has spent 59.3% of its annual budget of just over $36 million through 66.7% of the year.

The County Board meets Nov. 2 to consider the county’s 2022 budget.