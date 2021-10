LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the Western film “Rust” last week in New Mexico, the Santa Fe District Attorney said criminal charges have not been ruled out. In an interview with the New York Times, Mary Carmack-Altwies said they “haven’t ruled anything out” when it comes to investigating the shooting. A lawmaker wants legislation banning live ammunition and guns on film sets. New details have emerged in the movie set tragedy that claimed the life of 42-year-old Hutchins. The set of the movie “Rust”...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO