CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Alligator crawls out of storm drain at Mobile apartment complex

By Gabby Easterwood
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmLbw_0ccaIPEW00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An alligator made an unusual appearance at an apartment complex near downtown Mobile Monday afternoon — the gator was spotted crawling out of a storm drain by onlookers as children were coming home from school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjPIu_0ccaIPEW00

A wild afternoon for the neighborhood — Anthony Davis and his girlfriend Kenisha Miller were on their way home, driving down Washington Avenue when they had to slam on their brakes and do a double-take.

“We saw a gator coming out of the drainage hole, and we were like, ‘Is that a real gator?'” Miller said.

The two said they were trying to hurry to get police and Game and Wildlife officials there because the gator was slowing inching towards the apartment complex. Not even 50 feet down the road, a school bus was dropping off kids, and others were oblivious to the reptile.

The gator drew in a crowd of onlookers as responders tried to get it handled, all shocked by how it got there in the first place.

“A lot of people in the neighborhood started coming out with their phones and stuff and were trying to record it ’cause they were just as shocked as we were. No, no, never, seen anything like this, in the hood anyway.” Davis said.

Game and Wildlife officials were able to safely capture the gator and get it onto the back of their truck and out of the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Pets & Animals
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Mobile, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mobile, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Storm Drain#Weather#Gator#Wkrg#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

3K+
Followers
976
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy