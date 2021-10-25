CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Project Origin robotic vehicles join JRTC rotation in historic first

By Dan Heaton
Frontiersman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — In an historic first, U.S. Army Soldiers integrated a Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) surrogate into the opposing force during a recent rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, in September. This event enabled the Army to gain valuable insight in how best to utilize robotic...

www.frontiersman.com

Comments / 0

Related
aibusiness.com

US Army is testing unmanned combat vehicles, plans for a robotic tank unit

The US Army is set to test a company of unmanned combat vehicles as part of a series of mock battles. The wargames will see old M113 armored personnel carriers retrofitted to become autonomous. General Ross Coffman, the director of the US Army Futures Command’s Next Generation Combat Cross-Functional Team,...
MILITARY
verticalmag.com

Frequentis and Unmanned Experts join NASA AAM project

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 33 seconds. As low flying traffic over urban cities prepares to increase, Frequentis, a global control center communication provider, and Unmanned Experts, a world-leading autonomous robotics specialist, are joining the NASA Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) project. The two companies will add their unique expertise to this mission, which aims to support the emerging unmanned aviation markets to continue working towards integrating air taxis, which require electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), cargo delivery aircraft and other new air vehicle concepts into the U.S. national airspace system. The NASA AAM project will support the safe development of an air transportation system that will move people and cargo between places previously unserved or underserved by aviation, using revolutionary unmanned and autonomous eVTOL aircraft that are just realizing their potential. The project includes work on Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and will provide substantial benefits to U.S. industry and the public.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
birminghamnews.net

New camouflage to make the Russian army almost invisible to enemies

This camouflage will make Russian armored vehicles invisible to 95 percent of NATO drones, says an expert. The new camouflage technology has been nicknamed Chameleon. It is based on so-called electrochromic "glass" that consists of composite materials and changes color and transparency when an electrical current is applied. The first...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
techstartups.com

12,000 US Air Force personnel, including elite pilots who refused to be vaccinated before the Tuesday deadline, could face dismissal as top officials worry it could impact military readiness in times of crisis

Last week, more than 100 scientists, nuclear engineers, and others were being fired due to a vaccine mandate at Los Alamos National Laboratory. According to the report, dozens of top nuclear scientists with “highest security clearances in the nation” and PhDs in sciences and engineering face dismissal from Los Alamos Lab after the deadline for Los Alamos National Lab employees to get vaccinated has come and gone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
Connecting Vets

P-39 Airacobra pilot accounted for from World War II

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Gabriel J. Eggud, 25, of New York, killed during World War II, was accounted for Sept. 17, 2020. In the summer of 1944, Eggud was a pilot assigned to the 110th Reconnaissance Squadron (Fighter), 71st...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Jrtc#The Robots#Detroit#U S Army Soldiers#Battalion Lrb#509th Infantry#Project Origin#Air Assault#Army Development Command#Devcom#Pathfinder Company
Meridian Star

SEMPER FI: WWII Marine laid to rest after 78 years

NEWTON – Veterans, family members and state officials gathered Monday at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton to honor the life of Corp. Quentin McCall. McCall, who served in the Pacific theater during World War II, was interred in the cemetery almost 78 years after his death. Quentin Weldon...
NEWTON, MS
Frontiersman

3rd Wing Spotlight — Airman excels in air traffic control

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – It doesn’t take rank to make a difference. A 3rd Operations Support Squadron Airman is making an impact while contributing to the mission. The 3rd OSS mission is to support and execute air operations for the 3rd Wing, the Alaska North American Aerospace Defense Command...
TRAFFIC
Frontiersman

Mobility Airmen exercise ACE capabilities during Nodal Lightning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The 732nd Air Mobility Squadron kicked off its third iteration of the exercise Nodal Lightning at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, 18 to 20 October. Exercise Nodal Lightning is the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing's (Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii) exercise focused on Agile Combat...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Army

Comments / 0

Community Policy