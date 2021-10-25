TFBTV – The Hi-Power is Back! NEW Springfield SA-35 Pistol Review
By Adam Scepaniak
AllOutdoor.com
7 days ago
In this episode of TFBTV, James Reeves reviews the new Springfield SA-35 Hi-Power clone. Springfield pulled out all of the stops making this clone and even tweaked the original design to improve upon its weaknesses. Mainly, the original magazine safety has been removed, allowing Springfield’s version to have a much better...
Based on one of the most prolific and popular pistols in small arms history - the Browning P-35 Hi-Power - the Springfield Armory SA-35 gives today's shooters a modern take on a revered classic. Featuring subtle but significant upgrades to John Moses Browning’s original P-35 design (Hi-Power), the 9mm SA-35...
The Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP takes the popular platform to a higher level, and the company has also unveiled a new line of red-dot reflex sights. It was a dreary January day when I wrote this article, but nothing brightens a day like reviewing a new gun and some new gadgets. Springfield Armory added some sunshine with its brand-new Hellcat RDP and new Wasp and Dragonfly red-dot sights. Shooting Times got early samples of the new items, and here’s the lowdown on them.
For many of us, when we go to the range for some aroma therapy we buy the cheapest ammunition possible because – to be blunt – shooting has been getting expensive the last couple years due to innumerable factors (one of them being Covid). So, when you shoot cheap ammo you often have cheap ammo problems like rounds getting stuck in chambers. This is not a life-or-death scenario for the shooter or even the rifle, but it can quickly sour any range day. With that in mind, Springfield Armory has debuted a new ratcheting charging handle in the LevAR that should help any shooter remove stuck casings with no extra tools required.
There's a new crop of impressive centerfire cartridges on the market, but that doesn't mean that these older rounds don't work well for hunters. There’s been a boom of new centerfire rifle cartridges released in the last several years, and most of these are designed with long-range precision shooting in mind. The 6.5 Creedmoor, built from the ground-up to be a target round capable of outstanding accuracy, is one of them. In the wake of the Creedmoor’s success other rounds like the 28 Nosler, 6.5 PRC, 6.8 Western, and .300 PRC have become extremely popular. If you’re planning to shoot targets or game at extended ranges then all these rounds will work, but that doesn’t mean the rounds that came before them won’t. Despite all our professed affection for our favorite rounds some hunters are all to eager...
In many of the articles I write, I have shown you images that are hard to explain. Photos of ghostly images that don't appear when the photos are being taken, but later when the photo is viewed. Most of the images are shocking and intriguing, always drawing you in for...
Who doesn't want a V8-powered small truck with rear-wheel drive?. Back in the 1970s, the Ford Maverick and Chevrolet Vega did battle in the marketplace in the compact and subcompact segments respectively. Now, Ford has brought the Maverick back as a small truck. No whispers yet from Chevrolet regarding the resurrection of the Vega name, but no matter. One enterprising individual from Wisconsin is selling a Vega that has been artfully converted into a more truck-like format for your driving pleasure.
Well, it just happed again…the topic of rifles comes up, and sure enough the question was asked to me this past weekend, “What is the best rifle to use for deer hunting?” Toss out this question at your favorite watering hole or gun shop and if there are 10 hunters present, you will probably get at least seven different answers.
It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
Exploring abandoned buildings can come with many benefits and inherent risks, as YouTuber Lenny knows well enough. The guy lives in the UK and likes to explore uninhabited structures which have sat empty for years, recording his adventures for everyone else to enjoy. He’s not car-focused, but in the video we’ve included, he stumbled across some classic cars left in an abandoned dealer showroom, which is pretty interesting.
Here’s the latest on just how far some mechanics will go to scam their customers when an engine rebuild goes bad and the mechanic tries to hide his mistakes rather than fess up to a bad repair. Plus, the most important thing you need to know before agreeing to an engine rebuild.
Mark Drury has seen and tagged more than his share of heavy-beamed whitetail bucks. So he knew the deer he first got photos of a few years ago was a special animal. “The first pictures [from a remote camera] I got of him was on our southern Iowa property in the summer of 2018,” says Mark, of Drury Outdoors fame. “He was 3.5-years old, and had it all —wide [rack], mass, the potential to be a really great buck. I thought this buck was going to be a giant.”
James Tarr reviews the five best shotguns for personal protection under $300. Even in the 21st century the 12-gauge shotgun is still considered by many to be the ultimate home-defense firearm. It is a brute force weapon, throwing clouds of attitude-adjusting projectiles downrange—simple, but very effective. Because shotguns are simple,...
What exciting, anxious moments there must have been for Montana elk hunter Kristie Barnard of Hinsdale. That bull was not going to float away or sink!. As is true of many hunters, there is reluctance to divulge exactly where they were when successful. That's okay, let's go with it and check out some of Kristie's account of an intense hunting story that we're sure she'll never forget:
Mossberg 590S pump-action 12-gauge shotguns are capable of cycling 1.75-, 2.75- and 3-inch shotshells in any combination for shooting flexibility. O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. continues its legacy of industry firsts with the introduction of the 590S Series of 12-gauge pump-actions; capable of cycling 1.75-, 2.75- and 3-inch shotshells interchangeably, in any combination, without the use of an adaptor. The 590S Series includes two full-length stock options and two versions of the bird’s head-gripped Shockwave.
Back 4 Blood has a tough act to follow. It’s not just the latest co-op shooter trying to tackle the small group vs. large horde formula popularized by Left 4 Dead, but it’s from the studio behind Left 4 Dead in the first place. It has expectations, and I’m surprised both in the way it meets and pushes past them.
The introduction of the Power-Pole was one of most revolutionary changes in the boating industry in the last several decades. Although traditional Power-Poles are great, they didn’t really fit the needs of those with smaller watercrafts such as johnboats, small skiffs or kayaks, hence the reason Power-Pole introduced the Power-Pole MICRO. Convenience is one of the MICRO’s greatest attributes. It is extremely easy to mount with its adjustable quick-release bracket and lightweight, compact design.
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Yesterday a co-worker and I were talking about the Winchester Model 70s and I brought this one up that has a radio stock. This is a Winchester Model 70 that was made to have a functioning radio in the buttstock. This neat and arguably random adventure on Winchester’s part was produced in 1955 as a proof of concept and sort of novelty. It was a Winchester Model 70 chambered in .308 Win and had a chrome finish to boot. Inside the right-hand portion of the buttstock were a transistor radio and speaker. Along with that was a wooden and plastic dial for frequencies and channels. This was intended to be brought to market, but there was almost no interest when it was brought to trade shows. This is almost certainly due to the fact that having a radio in your deer rifle while out hunting does not really add up.
Kerry LaFramboise, who owns Watchmen Tactical Training, offers Handgun Training, Rifle/Shotgun Training, Defensive Training and Business/Church Training. The other day my wife, Katy, signed up to take his Handgun Training class. She wanted me to take it with her but I was going to be out of state. I’d told...
Comments / 1