TFBTV – The Hi-Power is Back! NEW Springfield SA-35 Pistol Review

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Yesterday a co-worker and I were talking about the Winchester Model 70s and I brought this one up that has a radio stock. This is a Winchester Model 70 that was made to have a functioning radio in the buttstock. This neat and arguably random adventure on Winchester’s part was produced in 1955 as a proof of concept and sort of novelty. It was a Winchester Model 70 chambered in .308 Win and had a chrome finish to boot. Inside the right-hand portion of the buttstock were a transistor radio and speaker. Along with that was a wooden and plastic dial for frequencies and channels. This was intended to be brought to market, but there was almost no interest when it was brought to trade shows. This is almost certainly due to the fact that having a radio in your deer rifle while out hunting does not really add up.

