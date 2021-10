OSCODA – The Oscoda volleyball team continued to play well against North Star League opponents this season. The Lady Owls, hosting Hillman in a NSL crossover battle on Tuesday, Oct. 12, were able to take down the Lady Tigers 25-14, 25-22 and 25-14. “I think we struggled a little bit with our hitting start off, Kaylin Griggs started off slow but pulled it together in the third game and had some great hits,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “We heard Hillman had some great defense, so we knew we were going to have to stay ready.”

HILLMAN, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO