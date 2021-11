In this episode of TFBTV, James Reeves reviews the new Springfield SA-35 Hi-Power clone. Springfield pulled out all of the stops making this clone and even tweaked the original design to improve upon its weaknesses. Mainly, the original magazine safety has been removed, allowing Springfield’s version to have a much better trigger. The hammer has been re-contoured to eliminate slide bite that the older models sometimes caused. It uses improved 15 rounds magazines instead of the 13 round magazines of the original Hi-Power. The safety has been improved as well, and the SA-35 has a beveled magazine well. This gun also costs only $699 MSRP. But how did this Hi-Power clone turn out? Check today’s video to find out.

