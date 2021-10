Consumers are not only shopping earlier than ever this holiday season, they are also altering their shopping behavior. Almost six in 10 (58%) respondents in a consumer survey from shopping rewards app Shopkick said they are seeing higher shipping costs and 23% are already experiencing shipping delays. As a result, 68% of all respondents are reconsidering how they will shop this holiday season. Also, 80% of respondents who shop online said that expected delays and high shipping costs could force them to reconsider how and where they make holiday purchases in 2021.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO